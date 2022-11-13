Breathitt County is only a little more than four hours east of Owensboro, but it seemed like an entirely different world to the Regional Water Resource Agency workers who went there earlier this year to help the region recover from the late-July historic flooding.
“We were in some of the places that were hit the worst,” RWRA’s Blake Cambron said. “We worked on one road where there were probably originally 40 to 50 houses. When we got there, three or four may have been undamaged. And if a house was still there, there would only be half of it.”
Cambron worked on one of RWRA’s three three-men crews who worked in 10-day rotations in August. For about 16 hours a day, Cambron and the others helped restore dozens of households who had lost water and sewer services from the flooding damage.
“We probably reconnected roughly 75 to 80 services in our first week, and we continued at that pace,” RWRA worker Eric Wettstain said.
“And as soon as you got one job done, it was on to the next,” RWRA’s Richard Phillips said. “It kept on going and going and going.”
The work required was not the same as a typical day in Owensboro. For starters, many of the roads were washed out or damaged to the point where larger trucks couldn’t travel on them, the workers said.
“It was a lot of mud and rock — not good conditions to restore service or lay pipe,” Cambron said. “You had to make the best of the materials you had.
“A lot of time we’d be laying pipe where the entire road was washed out and gone, so they had to build a new road before we could repair the pipes.”
RWRA recovery workers were surprised by some of what they found buried under the rocks and sediment caused by the flooding.
At one point, Cambron was standing on top of a car without even knowing it. Another time, Phillips dug up a new lawnmower with his E85 Bobcat excavator.
Untold vehicles, equipment and other items are likely buried for good, Phillips said.
“The creeks got bigger,” he said. “Whatever was washed and silted in will stay there.”
At the end of each day, RWRA crew would fix supper before going to sleep in their three-man camper. With little internet service and no television, they resorted to listening to music on their phones for entertainment.
Beyond the flooding devastation, RWRA workers said they were surprised by the social-economic conditions of eastern Kentucky.
“We live here in Owensboro. You go wherever you want to whenever you want to. There’s all kinds of stuff to do. We talked to people who I’m pretty sure have never been out of the hollers they live in,” Phillips said. “At the end of their road would be a little country store. They had everything they need right there.
“You realize we take a lot for granted when you go up in the mountain area and see what they’re going through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.