RWRA HELP

Richard Phillip (left to right), Eric Wettstain, Billy Howard and Blake Cambron were among the RWRA workers who assisted with the eastern Kentucky flood recovery efforts earlier this year.

 Photo by Ken Silva, Messenger-Inquirer | ksilva@messenger-inquirer.com

Breathitt County is only a little more than four hours east of Owensboro, but it seemed like an entirely different world to the Regional Water Resource Agency workers who went there earlier this year to help the region recover from the late-July historic flooding.

“We were in some of the places that were hit the worst,” RWRA’s Blake Cambron said. “We worked on one road where there were probably originally 40 to 50 houses. When we got there, three or four may have been undamaged. And if a house was still there, there would only be half of it.”

