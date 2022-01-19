Regional Water Resource Agency officials are hopeful that emergency repairs to the intersection of Fifth Street and Allen Street in Owensboro will be completed by the end of this week.

“That started out as a storm piping repair; once we got into it there was a sinkhole there,” said Victor Cernius, RWRA director of operations, during the agency’s special called meeting Tuesday.

It was determined that the combined sewer system structure beneath the street had collapsed, and an emergency repair was required.

“That is why there is a little bit of short notice on closing that intersection,” Cernius said.

Due to a lack of product availability, the agency opted to upsize the structure, which resulted in the excavation process becoming more complicated.

“The guys have been working pretty efficiently,” he said. “We did get slowed down by the snow. We hope to have this completed by the end of this week and the intersection opened up shortly thereafter.”

Cernius said RWRA has been utilizing multiple crews to get the project completed and the intersection opened as soon as possible.

Garrett Gordon, interim director of engineering, provided an update on the Southtown manhole repair, which has been an ongoing project for RWRA since its collapse nine months ago.

“We are nearing the final completion of the gravity sewer portion of that project,” Gordon said. “The force main replacement portion of that project should be coming in the next month or so.”

Contractors Deig Bros. Construction are expected to be demobilized and out of the site by the end of the week, he said.

With extensive repairs, including to the gravity sewer system, manhole structure and damage to a force main, the final bill for the project is expected to come in at $3.3 million.

“What that includes is all the construction on the pipeline, that includes the repairs to the force main, it also includes reimbursing utilities ... electric and gas, all the dewatering pumps, the diesel fuel...,” RWRA Executive Director Joe Schepers said.

RWRA will also set aside about $50,000 for later this year, when it will repair damages to nearby properties that resulted from the project.

Gordon said that Gates Drive has reopened to traffic and will be repaved in the spring when the asphalt plant reopens.

