McLean County’s Marie Gatton Phillips Elementary School has been named one of five 2020 Blue Ribbon winners in Kentucky by the U.S. Department of Education.
Principal Jon Farley said the recognition is a tribute to the hard work of teachers and students at the school that has 108 students in preschool through fifth grade.
“The school and teachers and staff and the kids, as well as the community, have worked real hard over the last several years to bring the school where it is today,” he said.
He said educators in the school have set high expectations and have been able to meet them through relationships with students. They know students by name and treat them more like a family than a school, he said.
“I’m very proud of them all,” he said. “Our community is going to benefit from this.”
This isn’t the first time the school has been recognized for academic success. In 2019 it became one of 56 schools to receive a five-star rating based on assessment scores. At that time, of the 56 five-star schools across the state, 37 of those were elementary, 12 were middle, and seven were high schools.
Blue Ribbon Schools are named so for their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among students subgroups, according to KDE.
Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass said in a KDE press release that he is proud to recognize the top-performing schools from across Kentucky.
“The Blue Ribbon Awards give us a chance to show off to the rest of the country the great things that are happening in our public schools across the commonwealth,” he said. “I want to thank the leaders, staff and teachers of our newest Blue Ribbon schools for all of their hard work and dedication to making sure each and every student has the skills they need for a successful future.”
Other schools on the list are Carter County’s Carter City Elementary School, Jefferson County’s duPont Manual High School, Laurel County’s Hazel Green Elementary School and Boyle County’s Junction City Elementary School.
These schools are among 367 public and private elementary, middle and high schools that were recognized in the U.S., according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
Kentucky’s Blue Ribbon Schools will be recognized during a virtual ceremony Nov. 12-13, and each school will receive a plague and flag by mail.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
