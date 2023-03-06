The sound of live instruments and singing filled St. Stephen Cathedral on Sunday with the Owensboro Symphony Chamber Orchestra and Chorus performing English composer John Rutter’s three-movement piece “Gloria” as part of the “Arts at the Cathedral” concert series.

“When the cathedral was renovated, we started a concert series here … and this was one of them that people wanted to sponsor,” said James Wells, director of music and organist at St. Stephen Cathedral.

