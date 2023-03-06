The sound of live instruments and singing filled St. Stephen Cathedral on Sunday with the Owensboro Symphony Chamber Orchestra and Chorus performing English composer John Rutter’s three-movement piece “Gloria” as part of the “Arts at the Cathedral” concert series.
“When the cathedral was renovated, we started a concert series here … and this was one of them that people wanted to sponsor,” said James Wells, director of music and organist at St. Stephen Cathedral.
“The symphony started doing visits at churches and making those concerts available throughout the community.
“It’s just been well-received, and so we’ve kept it up,” Wells said. “The community seems to enjoy it.”
“The cathedral has had a prominent role in the city of Owensboro and Daviess County for a long time,” said Fr. John M. Thomas, pastor at St. Stephen Cathedral, “and to be able to host an event like this for the city is an honor.”
“This is very special to me,” said Gwyn Payne, Owensboro Symphony CEO. “The cathedral is such a beautiful venue … (and) to bring in all this talent in here — it’s very near and dear to my heart.”
Payne remembers when the event took place right before the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 when lockdowns began. She’s happy to see it continue without missing a beat.
“... We were here on that Sunday, and the turnout was kind of low. And then it was the very next day that the news came out about everything shutting down,” she said. “... Last year, the attendance here was amazing.”
Composed by Rutter in 1974, “Gloria” is known for its mix of brass, choir sounds, percussion and more.
It’s also a fitting piece for the church setting.
“The ‘Gloria’ is recognition and praise of God’s gifts for us and our recognition of that,” Thomas said.
“St. Stephen (Cathedral) is my favorite acoustic space and my favorite church in Owensboro, so it’s a joy to play here,” said Troy Quinn, music director and conductor for the Owensboro Symphony. “This type of music and presenting it in this space is how it’s meant to be heard.”
Quinn said the space allows the combination of different sounds to create a “thrilling resonance,” while the piece itself can be difficult.
“It’s quite tricky, and it’s quite challenging for the chorus too because they’re asked to do a lot of things,” he said. “(But) it’s never sounded better here, and our orchestra and chorus has never sounded more glorious in this space.”
The event was also to offer hope and joy, especially given the recent weather events that caused thousands to lose power in Owensboro and across the region Friday.
“It’s a beautiful day for a concert like this,” Wells said. “... After the weather we had the last couple of days, it’s a nice thing.”
“I think this is a time to come together in a beautiful, spiritual setting,” Quinn said “It’s a time for bonding, and this is a piece that can sort of heal wounds and celebrate humanity going forward.”
“Any time that we can gather people in a spirit of hope and when we can bring people together that normally would not gather — from different faith traditions, from different backgrounds, from different education levels or even familiarity with music or orchestral pieces … — this is free and open to everybody,” Thomas said. “It’s just a chance to bring people together.”
