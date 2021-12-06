Then it was December and only a few days from the 19th of the month. And that day will mark the same date 90 years ago when a new baby came into this world at 6:15 in the morning.
Some of you know where I’m going with this, right?
It’s nice — providing I make it — to be celebrating a 90th birthday. Not everybody reaches that meaningful age and my daughter Dawn is making sure a lot of people — mostly relatives — help celebrate it.
The birthday, however, will mark an occasion I’m not particularly happy with. It will be the first birthday since 1945 that I will not be able to drive a motor vehicle.
Sorrowfully, my eyesight has regressed to the point of taking me from behind the wheel of my car.
And until this time, I never gave much thought to that day back in the mid 1940s when I was given the not-so-proper green light to do my first driving.
That word came from Joe Hagan — then owner of Hagan’s gas and service at the corner of Fourth and Center streets. My job mostly was washing cars and that included me moving those vehicles in and out of the cleanup bay.
The first car under my ownership was a 1948 four-door Plymouth. It was a beauty and in great condition until my sister came visiting from her home in Tennessee, and asked if she could borrow it to go shopping, and wrecked it three times in one afternoon.
There’s not a lot of pleasure in having driven an automobile for some 75 years and knowing you will never drive again. That makes you a prisoner of sorts in your own home and having to depend on others for your transportation.
But that’s the way it is when years keep a close tab on your bodily conditions and common sense and close relatives start playing a role in your everyday activities.
Thank goodness my church is just around the corner and it would be nice if all of my other favorite places were just down the street.
And thank goodness I got four great children to take care of those motorized needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.