A new Safe Haven Baby Box is ready for use in Powderly in Muhlenberg County.
It is located at the 911 center at the Muhlenberg County Emergency Management Services complex at 504 Doss Drive.
The box is the 11th Safe Haven Baby Box in the commonwealth while being the first in western Kentucky and the 114th in the nation.
Kristi Jenkins, director of Muhlenberg County 911, said getting the box has been in the works for over a year and was a “dream” for Diana Anderson, executive director of Pathway of Hope, a pregnancy resource center in Greenville.
According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes’ website, the box acts as a safety device provided for under Safe Haven law and “legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely and anonymously surrender if they are unable to care for their newborn.”
More from this section
Per a press release, the box features climate control and a silent alarm system that will notify first responders of a surrendered infant. The infant will be attended to within five minutes, medically evaluated and adopted within 30 to 45 days.
“I think it’s wonderful; especially because every time you turn on the news here lately, you’re seeing the abortions that have been taken away — so this is an option out there for all those mothers,” Jenkins said. “This is the only one in this part of the region, so we’re offering it to everybody out there, not only in our county, but all the surrounding counties in this part of the state.”
The box had an official public blessing and unveiling Monday.
For more information about Safe Haven Baby Boxes, visit shbb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.