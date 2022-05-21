From Hiking and biking to boating and swimming, the summer months bring an array of outdoors activities to enjoy during the season, but with all that fun comes the responsibility of making sure you are protecting your skin from the sun’s rays.

Dr. Ken Minielly of Kentucky Skin Cancer Center, 2915 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, said there are some steps people can take to ensure they are not damaging their skin during their outdoors adventures.

“I think the thing that people know the most is sunscreen, but they don’t know what type of sunscreen to use,” Minielly said. “We get that question all the time.”

Some general things to look for when picking out a sunscreen are that it has an SPF rating of at least 30 and is broad spectrum, he said.

“I personally really like sunscreens that are mineral based, they have zinc or titanium in them, for a couple of reasons,” Minielly said. “They are actually a little bit more effective; they are gentler on the skin and people don’t really tend to have allergies to them either, which is really nice.”

While those looking to be out at a beach or swimming pool might be concerned about how light or pale a sunscreen might make there skin, tinted sunscreens that are also an option.

“They go on a little bit more of a brown or tan color, and they are extremely effective as well,” Minielly said. “That way people can use the mineral based sunscreen without it making them look ghostly white.”

Some other tips include avoiding the sun during its highest and hottest, typically around Noon, and also purchasing some UV protective clothing. Available from several retailers, the clothing will feature a Ultraviolet Protection Factor rating on them such as “UPF 50.”

“Some are water proof for people to use around the pool, others are very light weight where you could go running or hiking and not overheat,” Minielly said. “Those are a nice option because clothes like that are going to beat sunscreen every day of the week.”

A brimmed hat can also also be used to protect the ears from being sunburned while gardening or doing yard work, rather than just a ball cap.

Exposure to the sun can lead to skin damage and ultimately skin cancer, and it is important for those without a family history of skin cancer or specific risk factors to visually examine their skin every two months. Those with a family history or specific risk factors for skin cancer are advised to visit a dermatologist annually for a preventative check-up.

Minielly said he tells people doing their own skin exams to be alert for the “ugly duckling.”

“I will tell people is when you drive through your neighborhood every day, you might not notice a change in someone’s house immediately, but if you are driving by and someone paints their door orange, that is something that you are going to notice,” he said. “You are looking for the thing that doesn’t fit.”

While everyone is at risk to the sun, Minielly said he still wants to see people enjoying their summer and the great outdoors.

“We still want people to live their lives; we just want you to do it safely,” he said.