With the Ohio River serving as a significant waterway for interstate commerce in the United States, it is critical navigational aids are maintained to help guide the vessels navigating it. Owensboro’s own U.S. Coast Guard cutter Obion, hull No. WLR-65503, accomplishes that task.
Kyle Norman, chief officer in charge of the cutter, said Owensboro sits at a strategic point along the Ohio River.
While thousands of motorists drive past the U.S. Coast Guard Station off Highway 60 in Owensboro, many are still unaware that the station, which serves as the dock for the Obion, exists. While the Obion entered service in 1962, making its 60th anniversary this year, Norman said the U.S. Coast Guard has a history in Owensboro that predates it.
“There has always been a boat here, since the 1940s that we can see, so the Coast Guard has had a presence for nearly a century, and we don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon,” Norman said.
Norman said the main mission of the Obion and its crew is to maintain federal aids to navigation — buoys and lights — along the Ohio River from Smithland to Greenup, which encompasses most of the waterway that borders Kentucky, as well as 100 miles of the Green River.
About 15 people serve on the Obion at any one time, although that number is down a little right now.
“We have our transfer season in the June and July period,” Norman said. “That is when a few will leave and a few more will come in.”
Most petty officers will serve a three-year tour, but as the officer in charge, Norman began a four-year tour last June. A native of Dyersburg, Tennessee, this is not the first time he has been assigned to the Obion.
“I started here (in 2003),” Norman said. “This was my first assignment after basic training, and then here I am back.”
The Obion is made up of a 65-foot buoy tender and a 100-foot-long barge that is designed for picking up and putting down navigational buoys that can weigh up to 470 pounds each.
“We are responsible for all of the federal aids to navigation in our (Areas of Responsibility),” Norman said. “We take care of the floating aids to navigation, the federal buoys, roughly 650 that we maintain in our area, and then we have approximately 350 lights that we maintain as well.”
There are both red and green buoys, each with a different meaning to the commercial vessels navigating the Ohio River.
“For the rivers, if you are going into the current, the red buoy would be on your right-hand side,” Norman said.
Zane Mays, machinery technician first class, serves as the engineering officer aboard the Obion. He has served in that role for three years.
“We have a whole bunch of different systems on board, whether it is firefighting or hydraulics, we have the crane that we have to keep maintained, the propulsion systems,” Mays said. “It is just coming in and making sure everything is still good from the day before, and if we have any scheduled maintenance we try to knock it out as fast as we can.”
Norman said the busy season for the Obion will begin shortly, when the spring rains recede and the water level of the Ohio River returns to its normal summer pool level. While the crew does not remove the buoys from the river during the winter, sometimes Mother Nature decides to do so. With the rising and falling of the river, as well as any possible damage from passing vessels, buoys can become damaged, or simply sink because they are not watertight.
Once aboard the Obion, the bridge provides a bird’s-eye view of the buoy deck.
Norman said that the crew working the buoy deck, preparing the navigational aids to be thrown off the ship into their proper place, will receive instruction from the bridge.
“They are outside, and we are running along, and we know we have buoys coming up, so we physically let them know, and when we get to the point where we want to set the buoy, we will give the command to set the buoy,” Norman said. “It is a very dangerous job. There are a lot of moving parts.”
Taylor Barnes, boatswain’s mate first class, is responsible for ensuring the Obion’s electronic charting information stays current through the Electronic Charts Information Display System (ECDIS), which shows exactly where the navigational buoys should to be placed.
“ECDIS is the Coast Guard’s own, licensed electronic charting information, so we own it,” Norman said. “This was a way for us to standardize our navigation, where when we go to a different class ship, you are still using the same type of computer and charts.”
Barnes will be transferring to Chesapeake, Virginia, this summer to serve as the ECDIS instructor.
The officer in charge of the bridge has everything from the throttle and steering to spotlights and radio communication at his fingertips. It is a one-man job.
Norman said with the long history of the U.S. Coast Guard in Owensboro, he would like to see more people in Owensboro aware of the services they provide.
“This job really is no joke,” he said. “It is not a glamorous Coast Guard job.
“Most folks that start their career, the junior folks that get sent to one of these, it is not by choice, it is just where you are assigned out of basic training like me, and you find your way back later.”
