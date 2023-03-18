Fourth- and fifth-grade students at Sorgho Elementary School learned about bicycle safety and etiquette on Friday.
A representative from Norton’s Children’s Hospital set up an indoor course for students to ride through with different obstacles, like train crossings and traffic lights.
Carla Clayton, physical education teacher at Sorgho, said she loves for students to go through the bicycle safety course.
“It teaches kids the rules of road, proper safety equipment and how to just ride a bike and be safe as they ride,” she said.
The school has hosted the bicycle safety course for approximately six years, Clayton said.
“The kids love it and it helps me to know that at least I’m doing something to help them be safe on the roads,” she said.
Clayton said most of the students already know how to ride a bicycle prior to the safety course.
“There are only a few that may have tried (riding a bike) and they don’t like it or they just can’t,” she said. “Hopefully they’ll learn and still get something out of it.”
Clayton hopes that the students learn from the course, even if they don’t ride bicycles often.
“Biking or walking, they still have to learn the rules of the road,” she said. “I think it helps them be OK with not being able to ride a bike.”
The bicycle safety course is something that Clayton enjoys being able to bring to the school.
“I love doing it and I hope they love doing it,” she said. “Hopefully this helps them want to ride their bike more rather than be on the screen all the time during the summer.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
