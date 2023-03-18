SES BIKE RODEO

Fourth-grade students navigate through a mini obstacle course as they participate in a bike safety course on Friday at Sorgho Elementary School.

Fourth- and fifth-grade students at Sorgho Elementary School learned about bicycle safety and etiquette on Friday.

A representative from Norton’s Children’s Hospital set up an indoor course for students to ride through with different obstacles, like train crossings and traffic lights.

