With Independence Day coming up, Owensboro emergency officials urge safety when it comes to lighting any form of fireworks.
“The law requires you have at least 200 feet away from a public roadway, sidewalk, any building, or groups of people, or vehicles,” said Steve Leonard, battalion chief and city fire marshal. “Very few places have that 200-foot distance from any of those objects to make it safe to set those fireworks off. It’s really difficult; while we realize that people do set them off in their backyards and things like that, the liability is squarely on them in the event an incident occurs.”
Most public displays of fireworks have been at least 200 feet away, or even upwards of 480 feet away, from any groups of people or buildings, which is one of the many reasons why barges are used during fireworks shows, Leonard said.
“If you meet the minimum distance requirement, you have to have someone that understands the type of firework they’re setting off, and how that’s going to react, making sure you keep the distance away from the audience, the crowd, family members that are there, whoever it happens to be,” Leonard said. “Keep a bucket of water nearby in the event that you have what we refer to as a firework that didn’t go off as a dud, that you immediately submerge that firework in water. Don’t try to reignite those, because at that point, the fuse is much shorter, and you may not have that time to get away from that firework and it may explode right near your hand or your face.”
Leonard encouraged fireworks to have a proper stand or surface so that the fireworks will not fall.
He added people should keep dry weather in mind to avoid catching grassy areas on fire.
Also, the person setting off the fireworks must be sober, and over 18 years of age, Leonard said.
“If we had not gotten that rain [Tuesday,] and if we don’t continue to get some showers, we could have a burn ban imposed,” Leonard said. “...It’s not so much the fireworks themselves going off, wherever you’re setting them up to go off, it’s the fallout. The sparks and that type of thing can ignite grass fields and dry meadow around buildings, especially mulch can be easily ignited.”
If it is too dry for one group to set off fireworks, then no one will be able to safely set off fireworks, Leonard said.
“When you’re purchasing your fireworks, all reputable dealers will explain to you how that firework’s going to react, and how it’s going to work, making sure that you’re well aware of that,” Leonard said. “In fact, some of them even have video footage showing you what to expect when the firework is discharged. [...] They’re well versed, they know what’s going on.”
Additionally, Leonard said that undischarged or unused fireworks should not be stored, and that the best thing to do would be to either use all of the fireworks purchased, or that they be submerged in water, destroying them but rendering them safe.
“Think about when you’re purchasing your fireworks, just how many you need for whatever it is you’re going to do,” Leonard said. “The laws are pretty much the same throughout the commonwealth of Kentucky. There are some ordinances that are a little more stringent than others, but pretty much the distance, the safety requirements, the types of fireworks used, are pretty much the same throughout the commonwealth.”
