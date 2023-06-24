With Independence Day coming up, Owensboro emergency officials urge safety when it comes to lighting any form of fireworks.

“The law requires you have at least 200 feet away from a public roadway, sidewalk, any building, or groups of people, or vehicles,” said Steve Leonard, battalion chief and city fire marshal. “Very few places have that 200-foot distance from any of those objects to make it safe to set those fireworks off. It’s really difficult; while we realize that people do set them off in their backyards and things like that, the liability is squarely on them in the event an incident occurs.”

