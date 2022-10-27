According to Tyler Sagardoy, voters will be choosing between fresh ideas and the status quo when choosing the next Daviess County central district commissioner.
Sagardoy, a Democrat, says he’s the man to offer the fresh ideas at a time when the county desperately needs them.
“There will be unique challenges that we’re going to face over the next 4-5 years that I don’t think the current crop of leadership is capable of solving,” he said. “I don’t even know if they want to solve it.”
If elected county commissioner, Sagordoy said he would work to address big issues such as climate change, mental healthcare and the conflict between labor and capital. While global in scope, those issues will not be solved in Washington D.C. or Frankfort — but can be addressed locally, he said.
With climate change, Sagordoy said he’d be leading the charge to recruit “green” industry that helps either reverse the causes of climate change or reduces the community’s carbon footprint.
“If I have to sit in a lobby to meet with a CEO that I think would be a great corporate citizen for Daveiss County, I absolutely would,” he said.
More from this section
As for labor issues, Sagardoy said he’d work within the county to promote pro-union businesses, including by favoring such businesses when bidding out for projects and resources.
“I would also want to see more cooperation between the county and the unions here,” he said. “I would like to see a procurement strategy that favors union bids.”
Sagordoy further said he’d push for a Fairness Ordinance that bans LGPTQ discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations — something he has accused his opponent, Larry Conder, of flip-flopping on over the years.
And while he acknowledged a county commissioner can only do so much, he said he thinks the county should be raising awareness on issues such as mental healthcare, responsible gun ownership and cannabis decriminalization.
“I know it’s a stretch for the office of county commissioner, but as a public official, I’d like to advocate for the decriminalization of cannabis,” he said. “I don’t think anyone smoking a joint outside a bar should have to go to jail or risk a scholarship or job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.