Increased salaries and a change in the retirement plans for new state troopers has helped boost recruiting for the Kentucky State Police.

Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson, said lawmakers’ decision to raise trooper salaries by $15,000 has led to more applicants, particularly with experienced officers from other law enforcement agencies.

