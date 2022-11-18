Increased salaries and a change in the retirement plans for new state troopers has helped boost recruiting for the Kentucky State Police.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson, said lawmakers’ decision to raise trooper salaries by $15,000 has led to more applicants, particularly with experienced officers from other law enforcement agencies.
One trooper will join the Henderson post after graduating from the KSP academy Friday, King said.
“We’re not where we need to be” in terms of personnel, he said. “It’s going to take some time.”
Legislators raised KSP salaries by $15,000, bringing the starting salary up to $55,888. Also, troopers in the Tier III retirement plans are eligible for payouts at retirement age that are anticipated to match troopers that retire with a traditional Tier I pension. A Tier III plan is a hybrid 401(k) plan with a guaranteed return on investment, while a Tier I plan is a traditional pension that is no longer offered to new troopers.
In terms of pay, KSP was well behind other state law enforcement agencies. With the increase, “we are around the top five,” said King, who added that KSP is the only agency in the state that offers the enhanced Tier III retirement plan.
The changes have drawn notice, he said.
“More people from other law enforcement agencies have been reaching out about lateral transfers” from other agencies, King said. While an officer from another department still has to undergo KSP training, “you’re getting people who have a fundamental understanding of the job.
“We do have lot of people very curious about (our) pensions and salaries, compared to other agencies.”
The salary increases were across the board for troopers, which has helped keep experienced troopers with the agency.
“They put a lot of thought not only into the new raises, but how the (pay) increments will go” across a trooper’s career, King said. “There has always been this thought of, you can’t recruit if you can’t retain.”
Now, the older troopers are helping recruit, King said.
“The main thing was getting us on the same playing field” with other agencies,” King said. “Then we can show what’s different about state police.”
