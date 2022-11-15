On Monday, Owensboro Health announced Chris Sale has been promoted to vice president of operations for Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Sale, 39, started with OH last week and is excited about the path ahead.
“I’m thrilled to be here,” he said. “I think I’m off to a great start, and I’m excited about the future and the potential of Owensboro Health.”
Sale is responsible for overseeing the Wound Clinic, Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center, inpatient and outpatient radiology, emergency department, trauma services, pastoral care, respiratory, therapies and food and nutrition services.
“I’m ready for the challenge,” he said, “and it will be a challenge without a doubt. But I’m fortunate to have an incredible team that I’ll be working with going forward, experienced leaders who know this organization and do a great job and the executive team … supporting each other and all pitching in.
“I feel very good about the role and the future and where we’re going.”
Originally from Louisiana, Sale was immersed in the profession throughout his upbringing, with his father an OB/GYN physician.
By the time he got to college, Sale realized he wanted to focus his efforts away from the clinical side and learn more about the business aspect of healthcare and healthcare administration.
He obtained an internship with Willis-Knighton Health System in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he was able to shadow executives and experience different administrative environments.
He found the line of work to “spark” his interest.
“I really just enjoyed that,” he said. “It’s very exciting, it’s always evolving and changing, and the people are interesting. I enjoy working with physicians and clinicians and enjoy helping out the community as much as possible.”
Sale received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Millsaps College in 2005, his master of business administration (MBA) from Louisiana State University in 2007 and a master of science in health administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2010.
Since then, Sale has held positions with Children’s Hospital New Orleans and Ochsner Health System.
He recently served as corporate administrator of operations for Willis-Knighton Health System, where he developed a three-year strategic plan for cardiovascular services that helped expand the service line and improved quality benchmarks, while he oversaw a major expansion of the endoscopy lab and was able to develop key partnerships with Children’s Hospital New Orleans and Tulane University School of Medicine, according to a press release.
He was also able to achieve significant growth in cath lab margins, endoscopy margins, ophthalmic surgery volumes and vein procedures.
Sale feels his experience at Willis-Knighton helped prepare him for his role with OH due to having a “wide range of responsibilities over different hospital departments” along with overseeing the day-to-day operations, quality improvement and patient satisfaction.
“All the things that kind of go into hospital operations, I was able to do …,” he said. “I think having that responsibility over different hospital departments (has) really prepared me for this position at Owensboro Health.”
