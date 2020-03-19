Hair designer Lori Jones-Hayden foils color and highlights for a customer Wednesday at Serenity Place Salon on Tamarack Road in Owensboro. Jones-Hayden said her schedule was full Wednesday, with customers wondering when their next hair appointment would be after Gov. Andy Beshear ordered closures of “public-facing” businesses, including hair salons, by 5 p.m. Wednesday. “Some people will miss doctor’s appointment before they will miss their hair appointments,” Jones-Hayden said.