It was a day of honor, recognition and remembrance Sunday at the Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery & Mausoleum as the James L. Yates American Legion Post No. 9 celebrated its annual Memorial Day service alongside fellow members, local officials and the public.

A big part of the event is honoring servicemen who were laid to rest in the section of the cemetery called the Veterans’ Triangle, with American flags positioned in the grass above the 73 stones.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.