It was a day of honor, recognition and remembrance Sunday at the Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery & Mausoleum as the James L. Yates American Legion Post No. 9 celebrated its annual Memorial Day service alongside fellow members, local officials and the public.
A big part of the event is honoring servicemen who were laid to rest in the section of the cemetery called the Veterans’ Triangle, with American flags positioned in the grass above the 73 stones.
“This was originally called Potter’s Field, which was a place where they buried people that didn’t have the money to bury themselves,” said American Legion Post No. 9 1st Vice Commander Anthony Cobb. “... Our job as the American Legion is to take care of this every year.”
Cobb, who has been a member with the American Legion since 1993, said the organization hosts the event “to remember the ones that died before us doing what they had to do” in order to “keep this country free.”
“... Their voices may have never been called anywhere else,” he said. “But they have been called here and hopefully they will be called (by) Jesus when they get up there.”
Cobb said the event’s legacy has been made possible by the older members continuing to feature and highlight a multitude of generations.
“These guys that were in World War II, they kept it going. (Those in) Korea, they kept it going,” he said. “Now it’s the Vietnam veterans (and) they’re keeping it going, and then they’re gonna hand it off to the Gulf War veterans and (then) we’re gonna hand it off to the Afghanistan veterans.
“... My father was a veteran, my uncle was a veteran, my grandfather was a veteran, now I’m a veteran — and it’s got to continue to carry on.”
Cobb, who served in the U.S. Army in Operation Desert Storm, said the goal of the service is to honor “not just the ones that fought in the war, but (those) that have died since they’ve came home.”
The program can also provide knowledge to the youth who may not be aware of the significance of Memorial Day and what veterans did for the country, he said.
“They don’t teach this in school anymore, so it’s our job as the American Legion to go to the schools and teach this stuff …,” he said. “We go and give scholarships to schools and we do things to let people know how important it is to respect and honor veterans; and especially when they die.”
American Legion Post No. 9 Commander Charles Lagadinos, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam, said the event is held annually to not only honor those who have passed on but recognize their significance to society as a whole.
“... The people who are here now (are) here to commemorate the fact that (these veterans) gave their lives for us to continue with our freedoms,” Lagadinos said. “And hopefully it’ll continue many years after I’m gone.”
