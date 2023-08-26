To state the obvious: It’s hot.
I don’t like being hot, but fortunately I am able to avoid most of the discomfort with a few simple adjustments of my regular schedule.
I walk my dog first thing, as soon as I wake up, instead of making him wait while I check the news to see what happened overnight. True, we take the short route, because overnight temperatures are doing little to cool things down right now, but Roof is an agreeable dog who is just happy to be outside, happy to be with me, happy for an opportunity to patrol the neighborhood for birds or bunnies or squirrels or cats or whatever other critters might fall under his watchful eye.
Before we leave the house, I fill his food bowl and freshen the water in his bowl so he has a cool font from which to drink when we return. I also go outside to dump out the water in that bowl, splashing it on the brave little crepe myrtle that is struggling for existence in my backyard, and then refill it from the faucet so the birds, bunnies, squirrels and, who knows, maybe cats, can slip in when Roof is not around and quench their thirst as well.
After our walk, I usually spend some time in the rocking chair on my front porch, enjoying whatever breeze there may be, if any at all, and smiling at the children making their way to the bus stop on the corner and waving at my neighbors as they drive by on their way to work. It’s just another opportunity for me to be happy I am retired and don’t have to go anywhere if I don’t want to.
Next up is a quick shower and change of clothes, and then I’m ready for whatever errands and chores the day holds.
Errands are best accomplished as early as possible on hot days like these, before the temperatures soar along with the sun in the sky.
Here I will say that I am glad I don’t have to pay the air conditioning bill at certain stores in town. (Of course, now that I stop and think about it, I probably am helping to pay that AC bill, but oh well.) Anyway: You walk in and your glasses fog up immediately, going from the hot, steamy outside to the freezing cold inside. Employees are scurrying about, I suspect not so much because of any special ambition but just as an effort to stay warm.
My house is perfectly situated to capture shade on the front porch in both the morning and afternoon, and the patio is shaded in the afternoon and evening, so there is always someplace shady to sit. Just to make sure I don’t accidentally allow him to overheat, I generally go outside along with my dog on days like these. When it’s time for me to come back inside, it’s a good rule of thumb to assume it’s time for him to come back in too.
In the meantime, though, as I am out and about, I watch the UPS and FedEx drivers leaping in and out of their (hopefully air conditioned) vehicles to carry packages to one doorstep after another, and I see the mail carriers trudging from house to house like bumblebees bopping from one flower to the next.
I see landscapers and mowers carrying on with their work, swinging weedeaters and hedge trimmers with a stoicism and strength I’m not sure I ever possessed.
I see the construction crews framing houses and hammering shingles on roofs, their images shimmering in the heat.
I think about the field workers on farms and in orchards, sweaty brows dripping from under bandanas and straw hats.
I think about all of them, working in the heat of the day, doing the good, honest, hard work that deserves respect and without which nothing else matters.
I thought about this, and then I took a moment to look something up, and it was exactly as I expected: One who is calm and composed, especially in a difficult situation — that’s the definition of a cool person.
It’s not much, but it’s the best I can do, as I extend warm thoughts to all those cool people on these hot days.
