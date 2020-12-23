The Salvation Army in Owensboro handed out Christmas baskets Tuesday for its annual Angel Tree program, which Corps Officer Rebekah Abram said was bigger this year with more than 200 families receiving baskets.
The Salvation Army has been helping to provide Christmas gifts for families in need through its Angel Tree program in Owensboro for about 35 years, Abram said. The program allows members of the community to select a family’s Christmas list of requested items.
This year, she said, far exceeded previous years for the program in both need and donations. She said there were at least 100 more families than normal signed up to receive baskets with emergency cases emerging daily.
“Because of this year, we’ve got so many families that are going without that it’s really a struggle,” she said.
While the need has increased with many families falling on difficult times due to COVID-19, Abram said the Salvation Army received significant community support through donations.
“The donations would astound you … Our donors have really stepped up big time this year and have really done an amazing job of making sure that Christmas is special,” she said. “Their Christmas is going to be extra special because of the great community that we live in.”
Families also received a food box along with Christmas baskets, according to Abram, to provide a Christmas dinner for each household.
Abram said the annual distribution had to be changed due to COVID-19. The gift pick-up was drive-through and while there is usually a Christmas chapel set up to share the spirit of Christmas with Angel Tree families, she said this year, they opted to create a video for families to watch.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
