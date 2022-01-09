Owensboro’s Salvation Army collected $102,116.16 during its Red Kettle campaign last month, and it has announced a new campaign for the coming months.
Although the organization fell short of its $133,000 goal, Lt. Judah Irvin said he and the whole branch are grateful for the donations they received.
“It was a success,” Irvin said. “We’re super excited, and with great anticipation, we’re looking forward to using these monies to bless the community and instill hope in people’s lives.”
Irvin said he heard many say that the second year of COVID-19 hit them hard, and some were unable to donate, or they donated less than usual.
“Their little bit still added up, and we greatly appreciated it,” Irvin said. “We’re going to be able to help out a lot of families in Owensboro.”
The Salvation Army’s next campaign is called “Light in the Darkest Winter,” Irvin said. It is a food service campaign that looks to give community to those who are unable to get out into the community.
“We want them to know that they are not alone,” Irvin said.
Irvin said they served over 500 meals during last year’s “Light in the Darkest Winter” campaign.
The campaign will begin Jan. 13 and run through March 10. It will take place every Thursday evening.
Irvin said anyone interested in helping volunteer for “Light in the Darkest Winter” can contact him at 270-903-4729.
