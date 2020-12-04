The Salvation Army of Owensboro has set forth a lofty goal — raise $50,000 in four hours on Friday, Dec. 4.
Salvation Army National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge has challenged all Salvation Army Captains to see if they can raise more money bell-ringing during a four-hour window on Friday in front of a Walmart store.
Capt.s Rebekah and Aaron Abram, both Corps Officers for the Salvation Army, will be stepping up to that challenge. The pair will be standing outside of the grocery-side entrance from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Walmart on Kentucky 54.
The winners of this competition will be invited to join the National Commander for the Salvation Army National Red Kettle Kickoff in 2021, which includes complimentary airfare and lodging. They also will receive a video from the National Commander highlighting a local program of the officer’s choice. The National Commander will also visit the winner’s next local fundraising event of choice, according to Rebekah Abram.
While the reward for winning this competition would be nice, Aaron Abram said he hopes he and his wife can raise the funds to bring the Salvation Army up to its fundraising goal this year.
“Our overall goal for this season was $100,000, and right now we are at $27,000,” he said. “We only have 19 days left.”
Each holiday season the Salvation Army of Owensboro raises 60% of its budget for the entire year. Those funds are used for all of its programs, including utility assistance, rent assistance, clothing, a food pantry and funds they use for their summer day camp, among others.
Raising the funds is especially important this year, Aaron Abram said, because he said the local organization has increased its service exponentially this year due to the pandemic.
Last year, he said, 9,000 individuals were served. Since March, the Salvation Army has already served 25,000 people locally.
“We have seen a tripling of the need for services,” he said.
Not only are raised funds down at this time, but volunteers are as well. The local Salvation Army has 12 kettle ringing locations every day. Right now they only have five paid bell-ringers. Volunteers are also down because people aren’t wanting to be out in the public as a safety issue, which is understandable, Abram said.
The Salvation Army issues a PPE kit every morning for all bell-ringers, including face masks, an apron, sanitizer and sanitizer wipes to keep both bell-ringers and the public safe, he said.
“If people would like to volunteer, they can go to registertoring.com and that website allows them to pick a date, time and location that works for them,” he said. “We really could use the help.”
There is also a virtual donation option at the Salvation Army Owensboro Facebook page.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
