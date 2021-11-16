The Salvation Army, 215 S. Ewing Road, will host its annual chili fundraiser starting at 11 a.m. Thursday to kick off its kettle campaign.
A $5 donation is recommended for the meal, which includes chili, hot dog, bag of chips, dessert and drink.
Customers can eat in person from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Deliveries for 10 or more meals will be made until 3 p.m. To schedule a delivery, contact the Salvation Army's office at 270-685-5576.
