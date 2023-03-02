The Salvation Army is holding a liquidation sale Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 to clear out items in its former thrift store that is becoming the organization’s new social services center at 215 S. Ewing Road.

Lt. Col. Shirley White said right now, the Salvation Army provides food pantries, clothing, utilities and additional outside resources.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

