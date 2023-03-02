The Salvation Army is holding a liquidation sale Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 to clear out items in its former thrift store that is becoming the organization’s new social services center at 215 S. Ewing Road.
Lt. Col. Shirley White said right now, the Salvation Army provides food pantries, clothing, utilities and additional outside resources.
“When we go into the social services hub, we will do all of that, but we will also have a larger food pantry with a walk-in freezer, three offices, life skills training and nutrition classes,” she said. “Just about anything you could think of that would help families get their lives back together.”
The new center will provide additional space for more programming and services, clearing up room at the Salvation Army’s main office at 235 S. Ewing Road.
“When we do our food pantry, we have to bring all of the food out to our lobby and package it,” White said.
On average, the Salvation Army serves 450 to 500 families every month — more than 2,000 individuals.
The thrift store closed in June, which was when the Salvation Army began working to open the social services center.
“We didn’t feel like it was necessary to keep putting funding in that when we have so many thrift stores all over town,” White said. “We still keep clothing down there in case somebody comes in and needs something.”
White said the Salvation Army is hoping to have the center open by the end of the year, and the main barrier is funding.
“We’ve received a couple of funds that will start the Phase I of the program,” she said. “Once the freezer is installed and the shelves are put up, we plan on moving the food pantry down there, hopefully by May.”
The liquidation sale will include items the Salvation Army is looking to clear from the former thrift store building.
Clothing, clothing racks, jewelry cases, cash register, Z-racks, a refrigerator, a microwave, hangers, a sofa, chairs and other miscellaneous items will be available to purchase.
“Hopefully, this week we’ll get most of it cleared out so we can start working on what goes back into the building,” White said.
The sale will begin at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the former thrift store.
For more information on the sale or the new center, contact the Salvation Army at 270-682-5576.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
