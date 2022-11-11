With the holiday season approaching, The Salvation Army of Owensboro is looking to get back into the spirit of helping the community through its annual Red Kettle campaign.
Lt. Col. Shirley White, associate administrator, said The Salvation Army will kick off its 2022 campaign with its Chili Express event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the organization’s facility, 215 S. Ewing Road.
The event will include videos informing attendees about the initiatives the Salvation Army puts on including the Red Kettle campaign and the Angel Tree program while eating chili, chips, dessert and more.
White said local companies and organizations can also order and have meals delivered by calling the office at 270-685-5576.
Chris Gendek, advisory board chairman, will also speak at the event to discuss the program.
According to the Salvation Army’s website, the nationwide campaign dates back to 1891 when Salvation Army Capt. Joseph McFee was looking to help those in San Francisco that were going hungry to provide them with a Christmas dinner. The campaign eventually went nationwide within six years with 150,000 dinners taking place and even having a mammoth engagement in 1901 at Madison Square Garden.
The movement has now spread throughout the world, including in countries like Chile, Japan and Korea, with the contributions allowing the organization to continue its year-round efforts “at helping those who would otherwise be forgotten.”
An Angel Tree will be set up at the event for those interested in adopting an Angel this year, while the organization will also be accepting donations for the Red Kettle campaign.
White said the organization has 100 more families to serve and a lot more Angels to be adopted this year.
“The importance of it is … making people aware that we are in need of their support, especially this year …,” she said.
While White is aware that it may be difficult for people to help based on their own personal circumstances financially, she hopes to see some be able to provide some aid.
“It’s important that the public steps up as much as possible; and I know that’s going to be hard for them (with) everything else demanding so much of them,” she said, “but, we’re hoping there are folks out there who can step up to the need ….”
White said this year’s Red Kettle campaign goal is $85,000.
The campaign is also dependent on both volunteer and paid bell ringers that will be situated in front of local stores to help collect donations in kettles during the Christmas season.
Kettles accept cash and are also equipped with QR codes and near field communication (NFC) tags that are able to read smartphones and accept transactions through Apple Pay, Google Pay or debit cards.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer bell ringer can contact the Salvation Army of Owensboro at 270-685-5576 or visit registertoring.com.
