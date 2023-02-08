Samantha Raley opened Samantha’s Closet, an exclusively plus-sized clothing store, at 1728 Sweeney St., in the fall of 2021.

A few months later, she said, “More than half of my business is online. I’ve had 6.7 million views on Facebook Reels (where short videos are posted). I have 56,000 followers on Facebook, and it’s growing every day.”

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

