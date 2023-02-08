Samantha Raley opened Samantha’s Closet, an exclusively plus-sized clothing store, at 1728 Sweeney St., in the fall of 2021.
A few months later, she said, “More than half of my business is online. I’ve had 6.7 million views on Facebook Reels (where short videos are posted). I have 56,000 followers on Facebook, and it’s growing every day.”
Raley said, “My Facebook group has people from all over the world. They help me pick items for the store.”
But now, she said over the weekend, “It’s time. I’m closing my business.”
Raley said, “I’ll be here through the end of the month or until I sell out. And while it has been an amazing year, it was time. I’m going to move forward with my mission, which is helping women feel worthy and beautiful. It will just look different.”
On Facebook, she said of the past year, “I’ve spent it helping women see themselves the way I see them. Spent it hyping them up, tossing clothes they would never pick themselves into the dressing room. Spent it watching their eyes light up in the mirror. Spent it sitting on my chaise lounge with them as they cry because they don’t feel beautiful or worthy. Spent it sharing my own story and journey with them. Spent it hugging and hand holding and celebrating them. Spent it watching these women find themselves, their worth in themselves.”
“I don’t have the first clue about what I’ll do next,” Raley said. “But I’ll tell you this, I’m not going anywhere. My mission in life hasn’t changed. I fully believe I am here to help women. I believe it with my whole being. But this chapter is closing. And as devastating as it is, I’m working on finding peace with that.”
She added on Facebook, “This chapter was a big one. And you each played a part. I can’t wait to see what we do together next.”
