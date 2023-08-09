Sammy J Studio, a dance school that offers dance, tumble and fitness classes, will host its "Bubbling with Excitement" open house event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at its facility, 10049 Main St. in Whitesville.
Samantha Coomes, owner and director of the studio, opened the facility in 2021, which will start up its third season.
