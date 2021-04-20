April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and Sanctuary, Inc. has been spreading awareness and education regarding the issue and how people can prevent it throughout the nine counties Sanctuary serves.
Sanctuary, Inc. is a nonprofit agency that provides preventative and restorative services to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence to the Pennyrile region, serving Christian, Trigg, Todd, Caldwell, Lyon, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Livingston, and Crittenden counties.
For the month of April Sanctuary has organized several activities throughout those counties to spread awareness of sexual assault and to educate the community on how to prevent it and how to help.
Sanctuary’s Community Educator Carrie Norvell shared the importance of spreading awareness of sexual assault, because it continues to occur everywhere, including here in the Pennyrile region.
“We know that sexual assault happens here — we see it all too often and although we want to raise awareness for it everyday, we have April set aside to specifically engage our local community in those awareness and prevention efforts,” Norvell said.
“We just want to remind people that they can make a difference by showing their support for survivors of sexual assault and also remind them that they can play a huge part in prevention. We think that education is a really important part of prevention.”
Norvell shared that earlier this month Sanctuary has held “Push for Prevention” events in Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon counties, where members set up at local grocery stores and allow people to write pledges for prevention.
Those pledges were then hung up with the windows of the grocery stores for the remainder of the month of April.
On April 6, Sanctuary also held “Wear Teal Day,” in which the agency encouraged everyone to wear teal, which is the official color of sexual assault awareness and prevention, in order to spread awareness of sexal assault.
Sanctuary also held several events the agency dubbed, “Coffee and Consent.” During those events members gave out coffee mugs and gave people information regarding the importance of consent.
A few businesses have also hosted fundraisers this month for Sanctuary, including Hoptown Nutrition and Hopkinsville Brewing Company, where a portion of the proceeds earned on their fundraising day, were donated to Sanctuary.
Moving forward, Norvell shared Sanctuary still has two more events to round out the month of April and to continue to spread awareness.
On Friday, April 23, Sanctuary will be hosting a community-wide event called “Chalk the Walk.”
“Chalk the Walk is an event that allows businesses and individuals within our community to share their messages of hope and healing by chalking their sidewalks,” Norvell said.
Norvell added that businesses who sign up will receive a free bag of sidewalk chalk that will be delivered by a Sanctuary member, who will also stick around to help chalk the sidewalks with local businesses.
For businesses interested in signing up for Chalk the Walk, you can email Norvell at educator@thesanctuaryinc.com. The last sexual assault awareness event Sanctuary will be holding this month will be Denim Day, which will be held on April 28. On that day, Sanctuary encourages everyone to wear denim.
“We celebrate Denim Day, because of a case that happened in Italy,” Norvell said of the origins of Denim Day. “A female was sexually assaulted and when the trial was happening, they realized that she was wearing skinny jeans when it happened and the court decided that because she was wearing skinny jeans, she would have had to have helped with the removal of those jeans, meaning that it was consensual.
“Then, the women of the Italian parliament were pretty upset about this case, so they created Denim Day as day to show people that clothing is not a form of consent. So, we just encourage individuals to wear denim on that day and then post pictures on social media with the hashtag, #IAsk.”
With that, Sanctuary wants the public to know the importance of consent and what it is.
Sanctuary Executive Director Heather Lancaster shared that one of Sanctuary’s biggest goals, especially during the month of April, is to educate people on what consent is.
“By simple definition, we say that consent is the presence of a yes and not the absence of a no and that is to put it simply,” Lancaster said.
“There are things we can do everyday to practice giving consent or accepting somebody’s no and things can be everyday things. So, one of the examples we use is if a kid doesn’t want to hug somebody, OK. Accept that and celebrate the independence of that child.”
Lancaster added that Sanctuary wants everyone to know that the agency is open and available for anyone at all times.
If you would like to contact Sanctuary, you can do so by calling Sanctuary’s 24-hour Crisis Line at 800-766-0000 or 270-885-4572.
“I think a lot of people when they hear the word crisis, they may not call because they may not feel like they themselves are in crisis, but we don’t want that to hinder people from giving us a call,” Lancaster said.
“Maybe somebody was sexually assaulted years ago and they’re just now deciding that they want some help or therapy, they can give us a call and we can do what we can to get them the help they need.”
