City Commissioner Jeff Sanford has filed for re-election.
Sanford said he decided to run for the seat again because there were many initiatives that the city began that are just coming to fruition, such as developments downtown and on Kentucky 54, and there is still unfinished business.
“The things that we want to do are still not complete,” he said.
If he’s successful, it will be Sanford’s fifth term on the commission. His fourth term started in 2018. Sanford ran for mayor in 2016, but lost to current Mayor Tom Watson. He was elected to three terms in 2010, 2012 and 2014.
Sanford said he wants to concentrate on the northwest part of town and the Towne Square Mall area of south Frederica Street.
The city is in the process of finalizing its Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area, where city officials hope to secure more than $7 million in public and private money to beautify and build new homes in that part of the city.
Sanford said he doesn’t want the area to be as large as the Triplett Twist district, an area of town that underwent similar revitalization efforts and is scheduled to be completed in June.
“So you can really compact the area and see the results,” he said.
Sanford said the northwest revitalization effort is tied with downtown, which is tied to housing and retail, which is tied to community investment as a whole.
“You can’t just have a lot of visitors on the weekends,” he said. “It’s got to be through the week too. So with people living in those areas, it really helps the retail and restaurants down in that area.”
Sanford said while he is unable to divulge much information, he has been on trips with local businesspeople to look at other malls and explore other opportunities for what the Towne Square Mall area could become.
“I think there are some ideas out there,” he said. “We actually could help a lot of different people and entities with the mall property because you’ve got so much parking.”
Sanford said he wants to continue working on some issues, such as better advertising for parking downtown.
“I think there is a lot of parking but I think people don’t know where to go,” he said.
Sanford joins a growing field of Owensboro residents vying for the four seats on the Owensboro City Commission. The other five candidates who had filed as of Monday morning are current Commissioner Larry Maglinger, former commissioner Bob Glenn, and newcomers Deanna Endicott-Smith, Mike Walker and Walter Lee.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.