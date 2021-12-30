City Commissioner Jeff Sanford has filed to run for a new term of office.
Sanford was first elected to office in 2010 and held the office until 2016, when he ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor.
Sanford was reelected as commissioner at 2018 and 2020. Sanford is also the city’s appointee to the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.
