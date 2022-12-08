In his 12 years at City Hall, Owensboro City Commissioner Jeff Sanford has worked with two mayors, numerous commissioners and has been involved in every major city project officials have considered.
In just under two weeks, Sanford will participate in his last city commission meeting.
Sanford, 54, will leave the commission this month, and a new commission will take office in January. Sanford lost his bid for reelection in November and will be replaced by another veteran of City Hall, Commissioner-elect Pam Smith-Wright.
Sanford said he can’t say that he’ll never be involved in city affairs again, but he is happy to step away for a while.
“I think being outside for just a second is a good thing,” he said Wednesday, that there was a downside to “being somewhere for too long.
“There will be other opportunities. For just a little bit, I want to recharge my batteries and concentrate on my real estate business.”
Sanford, a Realtor at Hartz Realty, entered
politics when he ran for mayor in 2008. Sanford was first elected a city commissioner in 2010.
“I had had businesses in Bowling Green and Nashville and other places, and it seemed to me Owensboro had tons of potential and needed to reach its potential,” he said of his decision to first run for office. “I remember Terry (Woodward) told me, ‘You need to get yourself on some boards and do some things,’ and that’s what I did.”
After getting involved in community issues, Sanford said he was given some campaign advice: Go out and knock on doors.
“I went to every neighborhood I could go to,” he said. “I always enjoyed talking to people.”
Sanford said he came into office shortly after city government and Daviess Fiscal Court voted to increase the insurance premium tax rate to fund the construction of the Owensboro Convention Center — a decision made during a joint meeting before a full chamber of people who largely opposed the increase.
The decisions made by various commissions to invest in downtown were controversial but have started to show dividends, Sanford said.
“Industry goes to where people want to live,” Sanford said. “They don’t go to the middle of a small town where there’s nothing going on.”
Decisions made by city commissions to fund construction of amenities such as the Bluegrass Music Museum and Hall of Fame have made a difference in attracting business to the city, Sanford said.
“We are just seeing the results now of what we did in 2012 and 2014,” he said.
Times weren’t always easy financially for City Hall, such as when Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the city’s general debt rating from A1 to A2, and assigned that A2 rating to the city’s most recent bond issues. City commissioners raised taxes in 2017 to cope with a projected multi-million dollar deficit.
Back then, Sanford said financial concerns prompted him to oppose construction of a riverfront transient boat dock.
“I would say the biggest challenge was when our finances were not good,” Sanford said. “We slowed some (projects) down.”
Today, the city has a budget surplus, and several projects, including the boat dock, are scheduled to move forward.
It’s important to take “calculated risks” to help the city progress, Sanford said. Not everyone is happy with the decisions commissioners make, he said.
“My time in office, it’s not easy,” he said. “If you push ahead to do things, people are mad. If you do nothing, people are mad.
“That’s where you have to make tough decisions. I have to look at things not from the day-to-day or ground level. I have to look (at) what is it going to be like 15 years from now or 10 years from now?”
Sanford said the hope is that young people who go away for school or work will have opportunities and attractions that will allow them to come back to Owensboro.
“I’ll never forget people telling me (Smothers Park) and the convention center were a waste of money and it will never work,” he said. “I don’t know how many people have told me they were wrong.”
In the future, the city needs to find land for industrial expansion, Sanford said. When asked what accomplishments he was most proud of, Sanford said he mostly enjoyed the smaller things, such as helping someone with an issue in their neighborhood.
“I’m just proud to have been elected the times I was,” he said, “being elected, and people trusting you to do what’s right.”
Sanford said he is positive about the city’s future, and he would be involved with local issues if needed.
“I have been beat before,” he said. “But I will get back up. I will not stay down.
“Whether I’m in office or out of office, making this the best place to be, that’s what I want to do.”
