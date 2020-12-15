When Burns Elementary Preschool Instructional Assistant Marie Mann saw Santa Claus walking across the Apollo High School parking lot last week, she did a double-take.
After a few days, she called Apollo and inquired about the roving Santa, as she thought of the perfect job for him — to come along with her and Burns Elementary preschool teacher Nikki Knott as they deliver books and other holiday goodies to their students on Wednesday.
And Santa, also known as Apollo Assistant Principal Bob Dych, agreed.
So Wednesday morning the two educators, with Santa in tow, will ride a bus to each of the student’s houses, 23 in all. They will pull up outside and safely deliver a bag of goodies to students while Santa waves from the school bus.
“We are really, really excited about it, and I just think the kids are going to be even more excited,” Mann said.
She and Knott have collected items for their goodie bags that they hope will be educational and entertaining. Along with a book, there is an ornament-making kit, some candy, a sweet treat and chocolate milk. Santa will also have something special for students.
Some of those items coincide with virtual lessons that will be taking place later this week, along with a virtual celebration.
Parents have been told about what time the crew will be arriving to greet them, so Mann hopes this will brighten their day.
She said a lot of holiday activities have had to be canceled, and some students won’t have the opportunity to visit Santa this year. Santa is important, as he’s a shining spot in such a dark time.
“This is a bright stop,” she said. “There’s so much negative stuff in the world, so we wanted to cling to anything positive,” especially when it comes to making children happy.
“We think seeing Santa will be a real treat for our kids since they have limited opportunities to get out and participate in Christmas festivities this year,” she added.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.