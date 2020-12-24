Santa doesn’t assemble big toys.

When you’re a kid, waiting on Christmas, Christmas Eve is the longest day of the year.
The hours just drag.
But if you’re a parent trying to assembly those easy-to-assemble toys on Christmas Eve, it’s way too short.
The kids take forever to get to sleep.
And then, you can finally start assembling
Because Santa doesn’t assemble toys.
Yeah, I know.
I’ve seen those movie scenes of happy elves putting toys together.
But the world’s population has grown.
And that magical sleigh is only so big.
So, Santa has to pack tight.
And that means those precious gifts come unassembled.
That’s where parents come in.
And let me tell you, some of those things are darn near impossible to assemble.
I remember a Christmas, 45 years or so ago, when our son was small.
He wanted a Burger King restaurant.
Not a real one, of course.
It was made of cardboard or something similar.
Stood about 4 feet tall.
Came with a cardboard crown for the kid.
The kid could get inside the cardboard restaurant, unwrap the plastic burgers and hand them to you at the little drive-through window.
It was cute.
On TV.
When Santa dropped it off, after Kris was asleep, I figured, “No problem. I can do this.”
Famous last words.
The instructions said a child could easily assemble it.
Always be careful of words like that.
They mean that it will be nearly impossible for an adult to do it.
And that was back when instructions were in English, not those funny-looking diagrams that nobody can figure out these days.
I remember little plastic bolts — lots of little plastic bolts — that you pushed through several pieces of cardboard to fasten the roof on.
My hands still ache at the memory.
Minutes passed.
Hours passed.
And we were still assembling that thing.
We could have built a real Burger King from scratch easier.
But finally, in the wee hours of the morning, when Santa was approaching the North Pole, we had a Burger King that looked — somewhat — like the one in the TV commercial.
Kris loved it.
For a few weeks.
And seeing his joy made the hours of labor worth it.
But I wish someone had warned me.
Santa doesn’t assemble big toys.
Remember that.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
