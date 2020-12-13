Santa Claus has visited Towne Square Mall every Christmas season since it opened in 1978.
And he didn’t let a coronavirus pandemic keep him away this year.
“Christmas is always full of joy,” he said when he arrived at 10 a.m. Saturday. “It’s a little different this year, but it’s still enjoyable.”
Santa’s chair was at center court in the mall, surrounded by large wrapped gifts.
Children came to a bench a little more than six feet from his chair and talked to him.
A helper wiped down the bench after each child left.
Jacob and Brianne Taylor and their son, Benjamin, 2 ½, of Masonville were the first in line to visit the jolly old elf.
“I’m glad we get to do something,” Jacob Taylor said. “There was a question of whether we would get to see Santa. And this is prime time for Benjamin.”
Santa stood behind the presents to talk to the children.
Next up was Cristy Morrison and her daughter, Mia, 5.
“We just moved here in September from 30 miles outside Seattle,” Morrison said. “We like the change of pace, living in a smaller town.”
She said, “We get to celebrate with Santa, even if it’s not the same as it was. Whatever it takes to keep the children — and Santa — safe is good.”
When Mia walked to the bench, Santa asked if she wanted a chicken for Christmas.
She shook her head.
“I can’t wait to come and visit you,” he said, telling her about a recent conversation with Rudolph.
Mandy Froehlich, operational support manager for Gulfstream Commercial Services, which operates the mall, said children won’t be able to sit on Santa’s lap because of the threat of COVID-19.
She said stickers on the floor will keep others socially distant while they wait.
Santa has arrived around Thanksgiving in the past.
“We’re not doing it as long this year, because we want to keep people safe,” Froehlich said.
Hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, she said.
Santa will be there through Christmas Eve.
Froehlich said, “We’re not going to charge for pictures this year. But people can take their own.”
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
