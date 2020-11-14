Yes, boys and girls, Santa Claus is coming to town this year despite the coronavirus pandemic.
But he’s not coming as early.
And there are some restrictions.
The jolly old elf usually arrives in Owensboro at the end of the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade and shows up at Towne Square Mall around the same time.
But the pandemic canceled the Christmas parade for the first time since it began in 1937.
This year’s parade was scheduled for Nov. 21.
Mandy Froehlich, operational support manager for Gulfstream Commercial Services, which operates the mall, said Santa will arrive there on Dec. 12.
That morning, he’ll also be having breakfast with children at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Froehlich said children won’t be able to sit on Santa’s lap because of the threat of COVID-19.
“He will be more than six feet from the children,” she said. “Some very large gifts and decorations will be between them. One child at a time will go up and sit on a decorative bench to talk to Santa.”
Froehlich said the bench will be sanitized after each child sits on it.
She said stickers on the floor will keep others socially distant while they wait.
“We’re not doing it as long this year, because we want to keep people safe,” Froehlich said.
Hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, she said.
Froehlich said, “We’re not going to charge for pictures this year. But people can take their own.”
The convention center’s third annual Breakfast with Santa is scheduled from 7:30 to 10 a.m. on Dec. 12.
The breakfast includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, bacon and a choice of juice or coffee.
Santa will greet the children and be available for families to take free photos of him with the children.
Jeanette Goins, the center’s director of marketing, said children “will still be able to have a one-on-one discussion with Santa — just six feet away and wearing their masks.”
She said, “They will also be able to leave their Christmas wish with Santa. We will have a downloadable wish list template on our website if any children need one.”
Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.
Children 2 and under will be admitted free.
A family four-pack of tickets is $32.
They are available online at Owens boroTickets.com and at the convention center.
Goins said, “Due to COVID-19 policies, no more than 10 people from the same party will be allowed to sit at a 66-inch banquet table. Tables will be set six feet apart to allow for proper social distancing. The buffet will be served. At this time, guests are required to wear masks at all times except while eating or drinking and seated at the table.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.