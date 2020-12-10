Rumor has it that Santa Claus gets magical powers from the North Pole and therefore is not susceptible to the coronavirus. So, plans are for him to make modified visits to Owensboro Public Schools students this week.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, Hager Preschool has partnered with the Owensboro Fire Department to bring children a Christmas cheer unlike any they have likely seen before. From 12:50 to 3 p.m., families are asked to arrive to receive holiday pajamas and instructional materials, and while doing so, Santa will visit in the bucket of a firetruck.

Sherry Baber, OPS preschool coordinator, said families were already scheduled to come to the school to pick up the classwork materials and pajamas, so she and others at the school wanted to do a little something extra.

“We usually have Santa visit the school, and we also have Santa in the park, but we aren’t able to do that his year because of COVID,” Baber said. “So we want to make Thursday fun and an exciting opportunity for them. We are just trying to make it as special for every child as we can.”

Along with the educational materials, families will also be picking up art supplies so they can do some crafts together while not in school. This, along with a plethora of other activities, is being organized by educators at the preschool so that students aren’t spending too much time in front of their screens, Baber said.

For example, students often make a lot of holiday-themed crafts this time of year while they are in the classroom.

“We are sending home some activities so they can still do a lot of fun things, and can make and keep projects at home, even though they aren’t here,” she said.

And, on Friday, educators have organized a virtual visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day, the Clauses will be dropping in on virtual classrooms, something that Sydney McFadden, OPS digital learning coach, said has been designed to provide students with some holiday cheer they may be missing out on due to the pandemic.

Each school was asked to either make their own schedule or provide a time in which the Clauses could make their virtual visit. Sixty-five classes signed up for the opportunity, but McFadden said she thinks more children will be reached.

Many students have younger siblings in their homes and it’s McFadden’s hope that once it is announced that Santa has joined the chat, others will crowd around the computer screen to catch some of the virtual joy.

“I have just been thinking of ways to do something virtually to make the kids happy,” McFadden said. “Most of the time during Christmas kids go see Santa or he comes to the schools for events. That obviously won’t be happening this year. So I wanted to think of a way to bring Christmas magic to them.”

The Clauses have also pre-recorded some messages to those students who won’t or don’t have access to a computer during the time they will be visiting. Those will be sent via text message from teachers to their students.

McFadden said the Clauses are also excited to do this, as they did not expect to visit many, or any, children this year.

“(Santa) does this every year, and his No. 1 concern was figuring out a way to do this, but also making sure the students are safe,” she said. “We are all very excited, and we hope the kids will be surprised because it will be a surprise for them.”

