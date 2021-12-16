Owensboro’s “12 Days of Christmas” celebration ends this weekend.
But it brings the city’s first “Santa’s Sweets” to downtown from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday.
“Everyone loves special desserts around the holidays, and we are looking forward to this Friday, when people can enjoy some specialty sweets with Santa’s Sweets from some of the restaurants downtown,” Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said this week.
And some places may be doing the Hot Chocolate Hop again on Friday, he said.
“I believe there were a couple of shops downtown that decided to close this past Friday, due to the potential weather, and they decided to do their hot chocolates this coming Friday,” Ross said.
Simply Chic Home Accents, 101A W. Third St., said it will be serving its “Spicy Hot Chocolate” from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Donations will be collected and matched for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.
Here’s what to expect with “Santa’s Sweets”:
Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront, “Santa’s S’mores Mason Jar Dessert”
Owensboro Convention Center, “Christmas Tree Ice Cream Cone”
Lure Seafood & Grille, “Cranberry Orange Cream Trifle”
Brasher’s Lil Nashville, “Rudolph Run Punch”
Willow & Pine Market, “Molly’s Mixins Cookies”
The Pub on Second, “Bourbon Ball Martini”
Famous Bistro, “Peppermint Bark”
A Day in Time, specials on all candy in stock
Simply Chic, “Mad for Macarons”
Byron & Barclay, “Southern Secrets Pastries Heartfelt Holidays Box”
Also that night, Energy on Ice will feature ice skating on the Kentucky Legend Pier behind the convention center from 6 to 10 p.m., Dancing Lights will light up the riverfront in Smothers Park every 15 minutes from 5 to 9 p.m., and Friday After 5 will feature music and hot chocolate at the Holiday Inn from 5 to 8 p.m.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
