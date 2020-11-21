Mark and Heidi Schmidt and their children, Hunter and Emily, have operated Santa’s Toys in Santa Claus, Indiana, for nearly 4 1/2 years.
On Nov. 14, they opened their second store — this one in Heartland Crossing in the strip center with HOTWORX and Red Wing Shoes in front of Menards.
Mark Schmidt said his family had been planning the expansion for about 18 months.
Owensboro was always the goal for the second store, he said.
Schmidt said Santa’s Toys has a wide selection of specialty toys for all ages.
He said the store works with more than 200 vendors to find “the best of the best” toys.
Schmidt said specialty toys don’t include licensed characters from television shows or movies.
Children playing with them have to use their imagination and make up stories themselves, he said.
With specialty toys, more money goes into the toy than into licensing fees, he said, and the toys are of higher quality.
Schmidt said the toys often last through all the children in the family and then are put in storage for the next generation.
The store features plush toys, puppets, arts and crafts, games, puzzles, remote-controlled vehicles, dolls and other toys.
“Quality toys are extremely important to us and, with constant research, we keep up on new toys and change our selections to include popular toys as well as what the customers have told us they want,” Schmidt said.
He said, “Santa’s Toys is committed to offering a selection of toys that will spark joy and imagination with a fair price tag. Specialty toys are typically considered to be higher in price, but the truth is our selection of toys have a comparable price to any other store that sells toys. We take great pride in keeping costs down and since we are an independent specialty toy store, we can do just that.”
He said the Santa Claus store brings in live reindeer each year for the holidays.
The Owensboro store opened too late for that this year.
But Schmidt said he may bring the reindeer here next year.
November hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
In December, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
