BANJO

A large banjo made of ductwork and scrap steel by metal artist Andy Shoemaker of Medieval Man Studio stands at the entrance to the Sassafras restaurant at 420 Frederica St.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Brothers Matt and Dennis Weafer have the biggest banjo in the “Bluegrass Music Capital of the World” in front of their Sassafras restaurant at 420 Frederica St.

Matt Weafer said the metal banjo, which stands 13 feet tall, is designed to add to the downtown art scene and to promote bluegrass music.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

