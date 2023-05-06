Brothers Matt and Dennis Weafer have the biggest banjo in the “Bluegrass Music Capital of the World” in front of their Sassafras restaurant at 420 Frederica St.
Matt Weafer said the metal banjo, which stands 13 feet tall, is designed to add to the downtown art scene and to promote bluegrass music.
Found-metal artist Andy Shoemaker of Medieval Man Studio created the art work.
“He invites people to try to play it,” Weafer said. “Our manager, Jimmy Decker, has played it.”
The work was created from ductwork and scrap steel, he said.
And the strings are made from quarter-inch rods.
It belongs to Shoemaker and is being displayed outside the restaurant.
It’s for sale, Weafer said.
The restaurant previously had a metal banjo created by Shoemaker, but it has been sold.
And it wasn’t nearly this big.
“The bluegrass fans have embraced us,” Weafer said. “And we wanted to do something for them.”
He said Shoemaker plans to take the banjo to ROMP, the big bluegrass festival June 21-24 at Yellow Creek Park in Thruston.
“We just love his stuff,” Weafer said.
Shoemaker’s works can be seen all over downtown.
A 15-foot metal praying mantis sits high atop Studio 105 Art & Frame Gallery, 105 W. Third St.
Studio 105 already had two of Shoemaker’s works — “Cooking in the Kitchen,” a Shoemaker sculpture made of scrap metal, stands outside the studio to greet passersby and “Ann Marie,” another of Shoemaker’s works, stands just inside the door.
He’s also had works displayed at Niko’s Bakery & Café in Wesleyan Park Plaza, The Spot Coffee and Finery in Williamsburg Square and Fetta Specialty Pizza & Spirits downtown.
Shoemaker creates his sculptures out of scrap metal, found metal, car parts, old tools and anything metal that he can get his hands on.
He even made a Bigfoot one time that was 8-feet tall and weighed 300 pounds.
But it’s not on display here.
Sassafras is in the historic Callas Building that was built in 1921.
Weafer said they recently discovered that the building originally had neon lighting on the exterior.
So, they’ve added neon — pale green to light blue — to the top of the building.
“It runs the length of the building,” Weafer said. “We’re trying to put love into it.”
