These days, cars zip past the “World’s Largest Sassafras Tree” in the 2100 block of Frederica Street.
And most people don’t even glance at it.
But 50 years ago, that tree was the biggest tourist attraction in town.
Then came Towne Square Mall and the Executive Inn and later the RiverPark Center, the new Smothers Park and the Owensboro Convention Center.
But that tree is older than the United States.
And that makes it special.
Owensboro first learned about the tree in March of 1912.
The Inquirer ran a short story on an inside page about Atlanta having the world’s largest sassafras tree in the yard of First Methodist Church.
It was, the story said, 50 feet tall, 7.5 feet in circumference and had a leaf spread of more than 40 feet.
A man named Alexander Hill contracted the newspaper and said his sassafras was bigger.
Five days later, again on an inside page, the Inquirer wrote under the headline, “A Whopper,” that Owensboro apparently had the world’s largest.
Hill, who lived in the 2100 block of what was then “South Frederica,” had informed the newspaper that his tree measured 10.5-feet in circumference, stood nearly 60 feet tall and had a leaf spread of 42 feet.
“It’s very probable that the largest sassafras tree in the world is in Owensboro,” the article said.
Today, a state marker in front of the sassafras says, “This giant tree, first mentioned for its size in 1883, has been an historic landmark in Daviess County for several centuries. Believed to be 250 or 300 years old, it measures over 100 feet tall with a circumference of 16 feet. It is probably the largest of its kind in the world and is registered with American Forestry Association as largest in U.S.”
It’s the only sassafras listed on the National Register of Big Trees, which pegs its size at 77 feet tall and 22 feet in circumference with a spread of 67 feet.
Those figures date from 1954.
When the tree was young, Europeans still clung to the Atlantic shores.
This land along the river the Shawnee called Kis-ke-ba-la-se-pe — Eagle River — was the hunting preserve of the Piankeshaw Miami Indians.
And they no doubt passed by it.
It may have been a century old by the time William Smeathers followed the Buffalo Road to build a cabin near the watering hole on the river the Europeans called Ohio.
Farms were laid out. Houses built. A city grew.
But somehow, the mammoth sassafras tree survived.
It first attracted wide attention in the summer of 1956 when Frederica Street was widened from two lanes to five.
Dr. and Mrs. O.W. Rash, who owned the property then, feared the highway work would destroy the giant tree’s root system.
They fought City Hall and won.
A compromise was reached and while 66 trees, some of them massive, were leveled, the giant sassafras survived.
It survived the remnants of Hurricane Ike in 2008 and the ice storm of 2009.
So glance at it when you drive by.
It’s a survivor.
