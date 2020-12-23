Saturday was a busy day in Owensboro with the Tour de Taco, Hot Chocolate Drop and the Ugly Christmas Sweater Shop Hop all going on.
It was the first time for all three events.
Ten Mexican restaurants took part in the Tour de Taco.
Each made tacos and they were sold 10 to a box for $25 to raise money for Puzzle Pieces.
Alejandra Toribio of El Toribio Mexican Restaurant came up with the idea and organized the event.
“It went sooo well,” she said Monday. “I was amazed of the amazing feedback we received. Then everyone working together was phenomenal. Also, they loved my idea and are ready for what I have for next year.”
Puzzle Pieces will be getting $750 from the event, she said.
Toribio said, “I felt like this really helped all of us to be unified and become whole.”
We Are Downtown, a downtown booster group, organized the Ugly Sweater event.
Debi Ford, chairwoman of the organization, said 10 merchants participated.
The way it worked, she said, was “if you come in wearing an ugly sweater and make a purchase, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a gift basket with things from all the participating stores. We did something like this a few years ago and it was crazy.”
Monday, Ford said, “It wasn’t too bad. We had several people wearing ugly sweaters. I wish we hadn’t had the rain though.”
She said turnout was “pretty good for the short notice. We’ll promote it better next year.”
Ford said, “I think I have about 20 entries so far and I’m still getting more in. We’ll be having the drawing soon.”
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said, “We were a little skeptical heading into the event due to the rainy weather forecast as well as the OHS football championship game that so many people were focused on that afternoon.”
But, he said, “In spite of some of those factors, the event went really well. With the weather, there were not very many people walking around downtown, but several of the downtown businesses told us they were really surprised by how many customers they had for their specialty hot chocolate drinks.”
Ross said, “This is definitely something that we plan to bring back next year.”
