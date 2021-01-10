The Green River District Health Department said Saturday was the worst day for new coronavirus cases since the outbreak began in March.

The 399 new cases were well above the previous record of 282 on Dec. 18.

Saturday’s report said there were 165 new cases in Daviess County, 15 in Hancock County, 96 in Henderson County, 23 in McLean County, 64 in Ohio County, 10 in Union County and 26 in Webster County.

So far, 14,514 cases have been reported in the region along with 250 deaths.

Daviess County, the largest county in the district, has seen 6,507 cases — roughly 6.5% of the population.

There have been 107 deaths here and 24 were hospitalized with coronavirus on Saturday.

Hancock has seen 541 cases and 13 deaths. One person was hospitalized Saturday.

In McLean, there have been 617 cases and 23 deaths. Two people were hospitalized on Saturday.

Muhlenberg, which isn’t part of the Green River district, reported 14 new cases on Saturday. The county has had 2,241 cases since March

Ohio has seen 1,719 cases and 33 deaths. Five people were hospitalized on Saturday.

The 20-29 year old group has seen the most cases with 2,389 — followed by the 30-39 year olds with 2,270, followed by the 40 to 49 year olds with 2,218.

270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com