Friday After 5 and the Green River Distilling Co. have announced they are partnering on a new entertainment series this summer.
The joint effort, “Saturdays at the Still,” will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Green River Distillery, 10 Distillery Road.
The family-friendly event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month from June through September, and it will “celebrate all things Owensboro” with live music, food and street vendors, a cornhole tournament and distillery tours.
The live music lineup begins with the Andy Brasher Band playing Saturday, followed by Scarlett Call & Stillwell & Friends on July 2, The Brat Pack on Aug. 6 and the Velvet Bombers closing the season on Sept. 3.
Francine Marseille, executive director for FA5, is looking forward to having another collaborative effort to attract more people to the area by offering more entertainment options.
“Especially with the move west for Friday After 5, we were looking for something that would, as our tourism would say, ‘Come on down, grab a room for Friday After 5, stay for Saturdays at the Still and enjoy our downtown Owensboro and come see what Owensboro has to offer,’ ” she said. “It was kind of all encompassing for all of our businesses so that we can partner together, work together and have some fun and encourage people to continue to enjoy some free entertainment.
“It’s a little bit of something for everybody.”
Forrest Smallwood, marketing director for Green River Distilling Co., said: “It’s super exciting because — from the start — we want to give back to the community at Green River. The pride of Owensboro is written on the bottle for a reason; we’re there for the community, we want to give back to the community. So, the first thing that we want to do is give the community a place to celebrate (and) extend that Friday into Saturday morning.”
Smallwood hopes the initiative makes people from outside of the community feel inclined to stay a little longer.
“We want to be able to put people in hotels, extend their stay with Friday After 5,” Smallwood said. “Friday After 5 has given us a great platform to really start this event, and just partnering with them gives us that credibility.”
Marseille and Smallwood are looking forward to offering an experience for families and the public to enjoy.
“We want to see how it goes,” Marseille said. “Our first ‘Saturdays at the Still’ will be a chance for the families to come out and enjoy the afternoon.”
Smallwood said, “We’re definitely working to bring people in. I’m excited to bring more life into Owensboro.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.