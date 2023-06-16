SAVE OUR SUMMER

Pilot Mike Armstrong brings the Air Evac Lifeteam 92 of Hardinsburg to land on Thursday during an appearance at the Save Our Summer 2023 blood drive competition at the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center. Crew members Talana Lasley, flight nurse, and Quinton Pence, flight paramedic, were on board during the landing.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center concluded its annual Save Our Summer 2023 blood drive competition Thursday.

The friendly competition is between local organizations to see who can recruit the most blood donations. Free lunches were provided to donors, along with prizes such as T-shirts, ROMP 4-day passes and more.

{p dir=”ltr”}Damon Stone, 270-228-2833, dstone@messenger-inquirer.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.