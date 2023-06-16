The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center concluded its annual Save Our Summer 2023 blood drive competition Thursday.
The friendly competition is between local organizations to see who can recruit the most blood donations. Free lunches were provided to donors, along with prizes such as T-shirts, ROMP 4-day passes and more.
Save Our Summer works to address the many challenges that decrease the number of blood donations during the summer, such as schools being out — preventing the school drives — vacations and businesses being short-staffed, WKRBC CEO Janet Howard said.
“Summer time is very hard recruiting donors,” she said. “We have found a rather innovative way to kick the summer off. [...] We do special projects, and we have certain drive chairs from different organizations like banks, first responders, individuals, and they are in charge of recruiting donors.”
These businesses and organizations are asked to recruit at least 30 donors, with about 10 to 12 drive chairs. The goal was about 100 donors a day throughout the event, Howard said.
“We make a fun thing for people that are actually donating blood to save someone’s life,” she said.
Donated blood can be used for cancer patients, the elderly, accident victims, surgery patients and dilemmas related to childbirth, along with many other uses, Howard said.
The blood center provides blood to six hospitals and three air evac ambulances in western Kentucky, said Vicki Ellis, WKRBC’s director of communications, development and recruitment. The overall impact of the 300 donated units of blood can be broken down into 900 blood components.
“You never, ever know when someone’s going to need blood,” Howard said. “You never know when there’s a bad wreck; you just have to be prepared.
“It takes a while to get a unit of blood collected, divided into its components and tested, and you have to have that ready for any sort of need that you have.”
The organizations that participated in the SOS blood drive included Air Evac or GMR, Atmos Energy, Blue Line Entertainment, Daviess County Public Schools Student Resource Officers, Daviess County Fire Department, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, German American Bank, Independence Bank, Kenergy, Liberty Federal Credit Union, Owensboro Fire Department, Owensboro Municipal Utilities and the Owensboro Police Department.
“(The blood drive) is incredibly important,” said Devin Cissel, WKRBC office manager. “A lot of people don’t realize how many people use blood. Just about anybody from the time you’re born until old age, everybody needs it. The fact that we keep everything local here means it goes to your grandmother, it goes to your brother or sister, it goes to your dad; it could be anybody that you know.”
WKRBC will be hosting a Barbecue Chicken Day on July 3 to encourage donations. Donors will have a chance to win a whole barbecue chicken as a sign of the center’s thanks, Ellis said.
“Every year, we have had great success with this program,” Ellis said. “They’ve made me proud, very proud. Devin, Janet, all of the recruiters have done an excellent job. All of the blood donors, we can’t do anything without the blood donors; that’s the most important part of our success is the person donating blood, so I’m thrilled with it.”
Because platelets last for five days, red blood cells last for 42 days and frozen plasma can be stored for up to a year, donations are always needed because of those expiration times, Ellis said.
“It’s been a great turnout this year,” Cissel said. “I love the idea of saving our summer and having the community come together to help each other out.
“If you haven’t had a chance to donate blood, you definitely should give it a try. Needles can be scary, but the thought of saving three lives in just one day is totally rewarding.”
Howard is thankful for everyone who contributed to the drive to make it a success.
“I want to thank all our drive chairs because they’ve worked hard,” Howard said. “I want to thank everybody who’s done the cooking for us so our donors can eat, because a fed donor is a happy donor.
“I just want to, once again, thank our donors, because they truly are saving our community.”
