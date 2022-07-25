The Support Alliance of the Visually Impaired (SAVI), a local nonprofit support group for visually-impaired adults and their families, is hosting a Blindfold Bowling Night at Southern Lanes on Oct. 1-2.
Founded in 2014, SAVI is a chapter of the Kentucky Council of the Blind, which is associated with the American Council of the Blind. It offers programs and an opportunity for members to cope with their disability, chapter President Sheryl Lott said.
While a few of the members are completely blind, most have only partial visual impairment like Lott, who lost some of her vision due to diabetes. She said she joined SAVI shortly after the diagnosis in 2016 as she began “picking up the pieces” and coping with her vision loss.
“I had nothing to do, and I had always been, my whole life, just going with your hair on fire,” Lott said. “There was always something going on, something to do, and now all of a sudden there wasn’t anything, so I was really, really looking for something to do, people to talk to.”
Since she joined, the organization has gotten more members and the atmosphere has changed, she said, to what is now as a hospitable group of like-minded people that helps her “prevent isolation.”
“You’re learning how to redo some things and becoming independent, well as much as you can,” Lott said. “That’s something a lot of us were going through, and still going through.”
The idea for the event came from a similar fundraiser held at a school in West Virginia, which was a major success..
“This was an event where they always had good turnout, and made good money,” she said, “so we thought, ‘Hey, let’s try this out in our community.’ ”
Lott is hoping to have 9 to 12 four-member teams, plus an alternate, compete. The bowlers will be blindfolded and led to the lane by a railing.
All of the teams will compete Oct. 1. The three top teams will face off the next day for trophies and prizes.
SAVI is seeking team sponsors to put their logo or name on the T-shirts for $500, up to 12, according to the release.
Lott said some of the money raised will likely go toward the transportation needs of the chapter.
For more information, contact Lott at 270-686-8689 or Rick Boggess at 270-684-4418.
