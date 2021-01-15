With nontraditional days built into school calendars now, along with technology and other infrastructure in place largely due to the pandemic, officials from area school districts say the conventional “snow day” might be a thing of the past. At least for the foreseeable future.
Students within Owensboro and Daviess County public schools are currently operating under an AB hybrid schedule, which means students are split into an A group and a B group. A group students attend in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays, and B group students attend on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays have been designated as digital, or distance learning days, in which all students participate in virtual lessons from home.
Both county and city school districts, along with essentially all schools in Kentucky, applied for and were given non-traditional instruction status, which meant in the event students are unable to be in classrooms they can continue to learn from home remotely. This is how courses have been able to resume throughout the pandemic. Traditionally, the state allowed for 10 NTI days. Those are also days districts do not have to make up at the end of the school year.
Because of their NTI status, both city and county school districts have said snow days mean students will continue to work from home remotely in the same manner as they have been since August.
Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins sent a letter to families earlier this week outlining the district’s snow day procedures. The letter said that if inclement weather takes place, information will be communicated in the same way it always has been in the past: postings on the district website, social media pages, notifications to media partners, and emails and texts sent directly to families via Infinite Campus Messenger.
“During any non-traditional instruction period in which students are not attending in-person classes, we anticipate continuing to provide instruction in a virtual format even on days when there is snow or other inclement weather,” Robbins wrote. “If we are operating on the A-B schedule at the time inclement weather arrives and school closure is necessary, students scheduled to be at school on those days will instead participate in virtual learning.”
He also provided a schedule for virtual learning that indicates no change for the DCPS Virtual Academy students. If the snow day occurs on a Monday or Tuesday, students in A group are instructed to sign in to Google Meet to connect with their teachers online. During that time, B group will continue hybrid learning as usual.
Alternately, if the snow day is on a Thursday or Friday, A group will do their hybrid learning as usual while B group will sign into a Google Meet to connect with teachers.
Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant said the district would operate similarly in the event of a snow day, and that all students would revert to distance learning.
He also said that NTI has been allowed for Kentucky schools for several years, but the district didn’t have the infrastructure in place to allow students to do so. Also, educators weren’t trained for that kind of work, either.
The pandemic has forced districts into this position in which they are able to still operate even without students in classrooms, he said.
He knows that snow days are beloved and there will likely be some people wanting them back.
“In terms of keeping some kind of consistent schedule for parents, students and staff, it just feels like the right thing to do,” he said.
Both Constant and Robbins did say that they do reserve the right to call off school completely should they have to, whether that be because of a big weather event or not.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
