The Sazerac Company, which is continuing to increase production of hand sanitizer at Owensboro’s Glenmore Distillery, said Monday that it is donating 14,800 N95 respirator masks to the healthcare industry.
The announcement said that the company is also supplying all employees with cloth face covers for personal protection.
It said the employees will get a new face cover with each shift.
“Unfortunately N95 respirator masks remain scarce, so we are happy to be able to supply these to the healthcare industry in the fight against this pandemic,” Matt Maimone, Sazerac’s chief operating officer, said in the news release.
He said the company has produced nearly 2 million liters of hand sanitizer at its distilleries
The announcement said production of sanitizer continues to increase at Glenmore.
It said the sanitizer is going to “some of the world’s largest organizations in the health care, government, military, retail, distribution, airline, pharmacy and banking industries.”
