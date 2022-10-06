With Halloween on the horizon, the creation of costumes, home decorating and buying an abundance of candy for trick-or-treaters is well under way.
But for Owensboro residents Daymon and Karla Ward, they are looking to celebrate the spooky season with their Halloween attraction “Deadwood Manor” by adding the Krypt Koaster — an operational rollercoaster ride that will take attendees through the attraction at their Brownwood Manor home at 4661 Thruston Dermont Road.
Daymon Ward said they began to expand the display last year, but have always been ones to celebrate in style.
“When our kids — now grown — were younger, we had haunted houses in the garage for them and their friends, and usually had some sort of small yard display,” he said. “We decided last year to make it a little more ‘interactive’ by including sound effects (Bluetooth speakers) and fog effects from a single fog machine.”
This year, the Wards got a longer start regarding sourcing supplies and props while also getting down the idea of creating a rollercoaster attraction, which Daymon Ward credits the YouTube channel Chamber Of Souls for inspiration.
“We exchanged some ideas on how he built his 2021 coaster and some of the electrical (and) mechanical aspects were taken from his build,” he said.
The coaster was originally planned to be about 200 feet of track that would circle the entire yard, but was downsized to about 75 feet of straight track that goes through a dark tunnel and emerges in the Clown House attraction in order for attendees to be able to walk around and take pictures with other displays on-site.
Daymon Ward said the coaster, which was about $1,000 to create, operates “sort of like a giant skateboard” that includes two center drive wheels, two 12-volt drive motor units operated by a speed controller under the seat and is powered by a series of 12-volt batteries on a track made of “basic 2x4’s,” costing about another $1,000.
A remote control receiver was added to the cart in order for the Wards to have control of when the coaster stops and starts, along with a sound effect unit built into the coaster that “provides extra spookiness” while riders are in the tunnel.
The weight limit of the coaster is approximately 250 pounds and is designed for kids, but can accommodate adults as well, according to Daymon Ward.
Daymon Ward said physically building the coaster and the overall attraction was time consuming and labor intensive.
“... (It) had to be re-done about 10 times to work like I wanted it to,” he said. “All told — planning, ordering, setting up, building, custom making parts that don’t exist — I’ve got about 400 hours invested over the past year.”
But the hard work and dedication seems to be worth it, especially for what attendees can expect.
“The coaster itself has some surprises in that pitch black tunnel that you’ll just have to experience for yourself, but there are surprises in there that are not for the squeamish,” Daymon Ward said. “The coaster has a variable speed component, but we dial it down to about 3 mph. It’s more about the scary experience than the ‘thrill’ ride.”
While Halloween displays can come off as scary, Daymon Ward said most of the attractions throughout the yard are relatively tame and have something to offer for the younger ones.
“We wanted this to be a very inclusive experience that kids wouldn’t have nightmares about,” he said. “If the coaster was the only avenue to tour the yard, the younger kids wouldn’t really be given the option to ‘skip’ the scary part. The yard display is still very interactive even without the coaster.”
The Krypt Koaster will open on Friday at 7 p.m. to the public, and will run from 7-10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night, weather permitting, until Saturday, Oct. 29.
The rest of “Deadwood Manor” is now open for walkthroughs from 7-10 p.m. every day until Monday, Oct. 31, weather permitting.
Admission is free but donations will be accepted for New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services, where Karla Ward serves as the organization’s executive director.
A scan code will be located on the straw bails at the entrance of the yard for those interested in contributing.
“My wife has been involved with that agency for years. They provide free therapy to anyone who is a survivor of sexual assault, prevention education for all ages and legal and medical advocacy,” Daymon Ward said. “It’s such an important agency to the community and we thought this would be an easy way for others to learn about them and support a great cause while having fun.”
