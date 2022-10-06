With Halloween on the horizon, the creation of costumes, home decorating and buying an abundance of candy for trick-or-treaters is well under way.

But for Owensboro residents Daymon and Karla Ward, they are looking to celebrate the spooky season with their Halloween attraction “Deadwood Manor” by adding the Krypt Koaster — an operational rollercoaster ride that will take attendees through the attraction at their Brownwood Manor home at 4661 Thruston Dermont Road.

