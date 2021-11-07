With roughly 175 different species of trees spread throughout Kentucky, the vibrant colors that fill the state’s forests offer a site to see for local residents and avid “leaf peepers.”
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, Daviess County Cooperative Extension agent, said there are several factors that go into determining when leaves will change from their summertime green to the shades of red, yellow and orange seen during the fall.
“It is kind of a combination of the species of what the tree is and it kind of works with environmental factors,” she said.
Those factors include temperature and moisture.
“Droughts tend to end the season a little bit earlier,” Heisdorffer said. “There are so many factors that come into play that there is not a really good clear answer.”
Lisa Hoffman, park naturalist at John James Audubon State Park in Henderson, said the shortening of the days send a signal to the tree that the green pigment known as chlorophyll is no longer needed to produce food because it is at the end of the growing field.
“As the green chlorophyll pigment starts to fade away, then the colors that were underneath start to show and that, of course, varies by species of tree,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman said that for some reason, Audubon State Park seems to see its trees change color a little later in the year than some nearby areas.
“I know just across the river in Evansville, they have a pretty good color change right now, but Audubon is still probably half-green,” she said. “It is usually the beginning of November that we see our colors.”
According to the Kentucky Tourism Bureau, about 12 million acres, or 47% of the state’s land, is forested. Color changes typically occur in eastern Kentucky first before moving westward, due to the higher elevation and colder temperatures in the Appalachian portion of Kentucky.
“We still have quite a few green leaves right now,” Hoffman said. “They will be coming down quickly as we happen to get a rain episode or strong winds.”
Heisdorffer said that some trees that are common to the Owensboro/Daviess County area include Dogwood, Sassafras, Black Tupelo, Hickory and Maple trees.
“I have been watching and looking around, and right now I believe it is just nice to enjoy what you see, because as we get rains and winds the leaves will fall pretty quickly,” she said.
Peak leaf season around Owensboro is typically the third or fourth week in October, but that can vary, Heisdorffer said.
“I think we just see variable years, since some years we are finished early, and this year we are a little later, but, if you notice, there are some trees already with no leaves,” she said.
