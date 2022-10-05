When the Daviess County Clerk’s Office initially announced the 12 polling stations on its Facebook page last month, the omission of the Sportscenter sparked negative comments from some people who argued the move will make it more difficult for nearby residents to vote.
The Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, president of the Owensboro NAACP chapter, expressed some of those concerns at Tuesday night’s Owensboro City Commission meeting.
“I think it puts a certain segment of our community at a disadvantage of being able to have access to places where they can vote that’s easily accessible,” Randolph said during the public comment portion of the meeting. “The Sportscenter was a very good location, and to take that away from that area of town — it does the city a disservice and a disservice to the citizens of the city.”
Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said the decision was a necessary one due to scheduling conflicts with the Sportscenter.
McCarty said the Sportscenter was willing to rent out its hallways for this Election Day, but that the main gymnasium would be unavailable. The main floor has been available during past elections, but it was an arduous task to for workers to take apart the basketball floor for voting only to immediately set it up again that night, McCarty said.
McCarty said the Sportscenter hallways were barely enough to accommodate voters during the primaries in May, and that she expects turnout to be higher for the general election. With thousands of people expected to show up to vote, McCarty said she didn’t want lines spilling out the doors.
The county clerk said a “controversial” proposed amendment on this November’s ballot could boost turnout even further, presumably referring to a propose change to Kentucky’s constitution to explicitly state that there is no right to an abortion.
She said people who are used to voting at the Sportscenter can go to the Third Baptist Church about 1.4 miles away, and that she doesn’t anticipate the lack of the sporting facility to affect turnout or polling operations this Election Day.
“They have a huge parking lot out front and the bus station is right there,” McCarty said of Third Baptist.
The other voting centers are at Owensboro Christian Church, Highland Elementary, Audubon Elementary, Legacy Church, Yellow Creek Baptist Church, Mary Carrico Catholic School, St. Martin Catholic Church, Masonville Baptist Church, St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Whitesville Baptist Church, and the Utica Fire Department.
Early voting is at Owensboro Christian Church, according to McCarty.
Election Day on Nov. 8 will mark the second general election where Daviess County uses voting centers rather than the 85 precincts where people previously voted.
The 12 voting centers are down from 15 used in the primaries, but McCarty said the consolidation helps voting run more smoothly. There are more workers and equipment for each center, she explained.
“We used to have staff running to all the precincts and dealing with paper shortages and things like that,” she said.
