Elaine Williams believes her life would be vastly different had she never met Virginia Omer.
Omer, who taught for 34 years in the Owensboro Public Schools system as a math teacher, taught GED courses. That is how Williams reconnected with her about 50 years ago.
“After I finished the coursework for the GED, (Omer) spoke to me one evening and asked me if I had ever thought about going on to college and becoming a teacher,” Williams said. “I almost chuckled, because there I was, having not finished high school. My husband was a construction worker, and we had three little kids at home.”
Williams was 21 or 22 at the time, and she didn’t think college seemed like a possibility.
“She saw something in me that I just didn’t see in myself at the time,” she said.
Omer talked Williams into taking the ACT and eventually enrolling at Brescia College, the school’s name at that time. She was enrolled under a probationary status because she had never finished ninth grade. But after performing well in her first couple of classes, Williams said “the rest is history.”
“I became a teacher, got my master’s degree and finished with 27 years teaching in the Daviess County Public Schools system,” she said. “My family wouldn’t be where we are today if it wasn’t for Mrs. Omer, and her helping to get me to college, and giving me a step up in life.”
Omer helped Williams see the value of education for herself and her family. Williams taught at Burns Middle School and College View Middle School, teaching special education and language arts.
Williams later went on to join the Alpha Delta Kappa organization and work alongside Omer for several years. She considered Omer more than a mentor, but also a friend.
As a token of gratitude, Williams, and several others who knew Omer, are creating a scholarship in the name of their beloved educator and mentor. The one-time scholarship will be given in 2022 to an incoming college senior.
Omer’s daughter, Susan Godthaab, is working with the group to help them in their endeavors to honor her mother. She said Williams’ story is touching.
She said a lot of people have touching memories of her mother. When her mother passed away seven years ago, a lot of people came forward to share their stories, including Williams.
“I think it’s wonderful that she’s willing to do this and she believes in it strongly enough,” Godthaab said.
Those interested in contributing to the scholarship may do so through the Venmo account, Elaine-Williams-129, or by sending a check made out to the Virginia Omer Scholarship Fund, 2814 Wimsatt Court, Owensboro, KY, 42303.
The scholarship is slated to be given to a local incoming college senior who is pursuing a degree in education in the spring of 2022 from either Brescia University, Kentucky Wesleyan College or Western Kentucky University-Owensboro.
Applications may be picked up in the guidance office at one of those schools until mid-January.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
