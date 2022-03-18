With COVID-19 cases declining regionally, schools are reporting that student attendance rates are slowly returning to normal — or pre-pandemic — levels.
During a “typical year,” Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools average about a 95-96% attendance rate for the year. The lowest attendance rate since the pandemic began has been 88% and 92%, respectively, and that was in January, when virus cases were peaking locally.
OPS has seen a dramatic decrease in absences in the past few weeks, with its current attendance rate sitting around 92-93%, according to George Powell, OPS director of student services.
Charles Broughton, DCPS director of student services, said the district’s attendance rate so far this month is almost 94%.
Keith Osborne, Owensboro Catholic Schools chief administrative officer, agreed that overall, attendance rates are on the rise for the school system.
“Attendance is strong,” he said. “A few cases of the flu, but zero COVID issues currently.”
He said the school system has less than 1% of students currently out sick.
Traditionally, the state bases Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) funding, the formula used by the state to allocate funds to public school districts, on a school district’s average daily attendance rate. The state made the decision to use attendance rates for the 2018-19 school year for SEEK funding beginning last year, and that will continue through the 2022-23 school year.
“Students missing due to the pandemic isn’t going to have a negative impact, as far as funding is concerned,” Powell said.
Districts have been functioning under what is considered “pre-COVID-19” attendance measures, meaning that students who aren’t impacted by the virus and miss school must show an excused absence, and unexcused absences are marked.
For the most part, districts have been able to track down students who aren’t showing up for school throughout the pandemic and are able to discern if the absence is related to COVID or not. Rarely do school systems have to resort to severe punishments or charges.
Chronically-absent students and their families are still held accountable, district officials say, though a lot of measures are put into place before the district resorts to a punishment.
“School leadership and staff prefer to work with students and families to find the root cause of chronic absenteeism, address the barriers/causes, with the expectation of improvement for the students’ benefit to attend school on a consistent basis,” Broughton said.
If a situation doesn’t improve, the district will involve law enforcement. Truancy or educational neglect charges are filed, typically as a last resort, Powell said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
