Usually this time of year, marching bands are ironing out their shows for the upcoming season and students are getting back on the field and behind their instruments to prepare.
But, like most everything else, marching band is not unscathed from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kentucky Music Educators Association recently voted not to have state competitions this year. However, Daviess County and Owensboro band programs are not letting the virus stop them from providing for students.
Owensboro Public Schools decided early on that they would have a non-competitive marching season and only prepare a “collegiate style” show, which is more of an exhibition.
Owensboro High School was originally slated to begin its band camp in mid-July, however, they have moved it to Aug. 10, and their show will be a medley of Beatles songs.
Tom Stites, OPS coordinator for fine arts, this year’s show is designed to entertain the hometown crowd. He said the important thing right now is to meet the needs of students in the best way possible.
“We have all discovered during this time period that the human connection is the thing we miss the most,” Stites said. “No matter how much we adore having a public performance, working collaboratively with others is what makes the arts particularly meaningful for everybody. We are dedicating ourselves to making those kinds of things happen.”
At this time, the school is planning the performances to take place during halftime at football games, unless guidelines change in the future.
Students must wear masks at all times, unless they are playing, and the district is working on obtaining bell covers for some of the instruments to limit the amount of unfiltered breathing. The band will also only meet in smaller groups, unless they are performing outside, and they will be physically distanced.
Stites said this is a challenging time for everyone, but he and other officials within the district are turning their focus toward kids and educators.
“We want to make sure they have everything they need to be successful,” he said.
Daviess County Public Schools will also be engaging students in the basics of musicianship even though the sanctioned competitive contests will not be taking place.
Daviess County High School hosted a recent band camp, and Apollo High School has postponed its camp until later this summer.
DCPS Fine and Performing Arts Coordinator Karen Alward said the important thing to keep in mind is that marching band is not canceled, it will just look different.
“We want this to feel as normal as possible for students,” Alward said. “We don’t want to make it such a large adjustment, we want to maintain any thread of normalcy as we can.”
She said competition can be important for students, but it’s often not the sole reason they join band.
“We want to engage our kids at emotional levels,” she said. “This language we speak with music to our kids and with our kids, for some of them, that’s their primary go-to language. It’s emotional, social, and they identify and belong to this group.”
DCPS band students will also be masked, instrument bells will also have covers, and students will be as physically distanced as possible. The band is also not meeting in large groups, especially inside.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
